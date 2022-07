A former St. Clair County family is reeling from the impacts of a freak accident after a tree fell on their young son while camping at Ruby Campground in Avoca. Hunter Graham was at the campground with his family during their weekend camping trip on Saturday, unaware that his family was soon to surprise him with a birthday party. He turned eight on Friday, said his father, Bryan Graham.

