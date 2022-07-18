Police in Ross Township looking for suspects involved in car break-ins Police in Ross Township are looking for suspects whom they have recorded breaking in to vehicles. (WPXI/WPXI)

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Ross Township are looking for suspects whom they have recorded breaking in to vehicles.

The cars break-ins are primarily happening on Bascom Avenue and Salome Avenue.

Footage shows two men wearing hooded jackets and masks.

The police department reminds residents to make sure their vehicles are locked and to remove any valuable items before leaving.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

RAW: Pittsburgh police detectives free raccoon with head stuck in jar RAW: Pittsburgh police detectives free raccoon with head stuck in jar

©2022 Cox Media Group