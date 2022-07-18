ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heatwave-hit Farnborough Airshow Basks In Bumper Boeing Order

By Daniel HOFFMAN, Mathieu RABECHAULT, Roland JACKSON
 2 days ago
Britain's Farnborough airshow flew into view Monday under a sweltering heatwave, as US planemaker Boeing basked in the glow of the first gigantic order in global aviation's first get-together since Covid. Visitors flocked to air-conditioned chalets and exhibition halls to escape the intense heat on the first day of...

