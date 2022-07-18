Mr. Paul Purcell , age 78, of Cedartown, GA, passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022.

Paul was born on March 31, 1944 in Cedartown, GA. A son of the late Nelson E. Purcell and Therea Williams Purcell. Paul lived all his life in Cedartown, GA, and was of Baptist Faith.

He had worked for Norfolk Southern as a Railroad Engineer for 33 years and for Lockheed Martin as a Structural Inspector. Paul was a huge HAM radio enthusiast!

Mr. Purcell was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend who will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife; Paula Elaine Harris Purcell; brothers and sister-in-law, Jimmy and Wanda Purcell and Michael Purcell.

Survivors include his children: Stacy Purcell (Joan), Kelli Sharpe and Marty Marrs; 5 grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Jan Purcell.

Funeral Services for Mr. Paul Purcell will be held on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at 2:00 PM in The Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home Chapel. Private interment services will follow.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 from 1:00 PM until the service hour at 2:00 PM.

Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Paul Purcell.








