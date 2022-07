SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Two former Nine Line Apparel employees have died following an apparent murder-suicide on July 12, police say. According to the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport Police Department, on July 12 around 5 p.m., police were alerted to the body of a deceased person, later identified as 28-year-old Madalyn Coulter, found inside a vehicle in the rear parking lot of the DoubleTree hotel on Yvette J. Hagins Drive near the airport after searching for her for hours.

