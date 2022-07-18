ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Get back on the road and on with your life

WFAA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEveryone knows having car problems is not ideal on top of the...

www.wfaa.com

WFAA

'Fences' artist shot while jogging on Dallas trail

DALLAS — An artist from Oak Cliff was shot and critically injured on Friday while running on the Sante Fe Trail, near Old East Dallas Work Yard Park, according to the Oak Cliff Advocate and the artist's Instagram page. Police said officers responded to the shooting at about 6:30...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

WFAA hosting school supply drive

DALLAS — The new school year is just around the corner, and to help those in need going back to class, WFAA has set up an Amazon wish list to help provide school supplies. The donation drive will be up through Friday. It's being done in partnership with 1-800-GOT-JUNK.
DALLAS, TX
KRLD News Radio

North Texas' extreme heat turns deadly

The extreme heat in North Texas, has now turned deadly. Dallas County Health has reported the first heat-related death in the county this year. The victim was a 66-year-old female with underlying health conditions who lived in Dallas. Health officials are stressing the importance of hydrating constantly and limiting your...
DALLAS, TX
B93

This Awesome Texas McDonald’s Will Have You Do A Double Take!

You see the Golden Arches and you think Mc Donald's. You see an elephant and a giraffe you think.....McDonald's? Yep, at least if your driving by the McDonald's near the Dallas Zoo in Dallas, Texas!. Imagine telling the kids you're taking them to McDonald's and you drive up to what...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

'It's life or death' | Some guests reflect on being trapped, rescued from Irving hotel fire

IRVING, Texas — Officials confirmed no one was killed or seriously injured in a four-alarm fire that destroyed a Comfort Inn Tuesday. Firefighters initially had to pause their search because the building was too unstable. But early Wednesday, crews went back in with a search dog and confirmed no one was inside. Everyone in the hotel was accounted for, the Irving Fire Department told WFAA.
IRVING, TX
fox4news.com

DART slowing trains down due to extreme heat

DALLAS - Because of the extreme heat, DART is slowing its trains down to travel no more than 30 miles an hour. The speed reduction will be in place until 9 p.m. Tuesday and again Wednesday between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. DART says passengers should expect delays of ten...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Veteran Dallas detective Joe Morin faces drunk driving charge

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Mesquite Police Department charged Dallas detective Joe Morin with driving while intoxicated on July 19. Detective Morin has worked for the department since 1994. He's currently assigned to the Public Integrity Unit but was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an Internal Affairs administrative investigation.Depending on the circumstances, a DWI charge is either a misdemeanor or a felony in Texas.  
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Man swimming on pool noodle drowns at Lewisville Lake

LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A man has drowned in Lewisville Lake today.It happened just after 5:30 p.m. at Hidden Cove Park in The Colony.The Colony Fire Chief Scott Thompson said the adult male victim was swimming in the beach area and was headed out towards a buoy on a pool noodle when he fell off and went under.The Colony Fire Department and Lewisville Fire Department dive team were called out and the man's body was recovered less than an hour later.The victim's name has not been released.
LEWISVILLE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Comfort Inn Near DFW Airport Destroyed by Fire

A large fire broke out at the Comfort Inn near Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport on Tuesday afternoon. The two-story hotel is located along Texas 114 near Freeport Parkway in Irving on the northeast side of the airport. Guests who were inside at the time said they had just minutes to...
DALLAS, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Experts warn of foundation woes with blistering Texas summer

DALLAS — As Texans endure this blistering weather, foundation repair companies are advising homeowners to be mindful of their foundation. Skip Keller has lived in Garland for about 13 years. In that time, he has worked with the Parks and Recreation Department, meaning he knows the importance of maintaining a healthy lawn.
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

North Texas teen starts summer business cleaning grills

DALLAS - Some amazing young people are showing grown-ups a thing or two about being a self-starter. They are running their own businesses – including one 14-year-old who is cashing in by doing something most of his adult neighbors hate. Preparing for a typical summer day means packing a...
DALLAS, TX

