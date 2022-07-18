Get back on the road and on with your life

As temperatures continue to soar in the Lone Star State, squirrels are trying to find ways to stay cool. Perhaps the most common way these furry creatures do this is by splooting. Splooting?. You've probably seen a dog or squirrel sploot before — and it's not what you might think....
It looked pretty cool, anyway. But with that being said, sometimes going viral can result in being roasted, even when you pull off a good stunt. Unfortunately, that’s what happened to a guy who was caught on video jumping onto the rail of a bridge in Dallas, sliding several feet down the rail, and then doing a bunch of backflips into the Trinity River.
DALLAS — An artist from Oak Cliff was shot and critically injured on Friday while running on the Sante Fe Trail, near Old East Dallas Work Yard Park, according to the Oak Cliff Advocate and the artist's Instagram page. Police said officers responded to the shooting at about 6:30...
DALLAS — The new school year is just around the corner, and to help those in need going back to class, WFAA has set up an Amazon wish list to help provide school supplies. The donation drive will be up through Friday. It's being done in partnership with 1-800-GOT-JUNK.
The extreme heat in North Texas, has now turned deadly. Dallas County Health has reported the first heat-related death in the county this year. The victim was a 66-year-old female with underlying health conditions who lived in Dallas. Health officials are stressing the importance of hydrating constantly and limiting your...
You see the Golden Arches and you think Mc Donald's. You see an elephant and a giraffe you think.....McDonald's? Yep, at least if your driving by the McDonald's near the Dallas Zoo in Dallas, Texas!. Imagine telling the kids you're taking them to McDonald's and you drive up to what...
IRVING, Texas — Officials confirmed no one was killed or seriously injured in a four-alarm fire that destroyed a Comfort Inn Tuesday. Firefighters initially had to pause their search because the building was too unstable. But early Wednesday, crews went back in with a search dog and confirmed no one was inside. Everyone in the hotel was accounted for, the Irving Fire Department told WFAA.
FORT WORTH, Texas — More financial help is on the way to the victims' families of the mass shooting in Uvalde thanks for the fundraiser put on by a Fort Worth teenager. Brooklyn Ragan, 14, decided to organize an event centered around a barrel racing contest to raise funds she could donate.
DALLAS - Because of the extreme heat, DART is slowing its trains down to travel no more than 30 miles an hour. The speed reduction will be in place until 9 p.m. Tuesday and again Wednesday between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. DART says passengers should expect delays of ten...
MCKINNEY, Texas — You have to see it to believe it -- the noise, the odor and the hundreds of eggs laying across a large wooded area across a McKinney neighborhood. And now residents are looking for solutions. Nancy Rovik lives in McKinney, and travels through the Kings Lake...
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Mesquite Police Department charged Dallas detective Joe Morin with driving while intoxicated on July 19. Detective Morin has worked for the department since 1994. He's currently assigned to the Public Integrity Unit but was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an Internal Affairs administrative investigation.Depending on the circumstances, a DWI charge is either a misdemeanor or a felony in Texas.
LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A man has drowned in Lewisville Lake today.It happened just after 5:30 p.m. at Hidden Cove Park in The Colony.The Colony Fire Chief Scott Thompson said the adult male victim was swimming in the beach area and was headed out towards a buoy on a pool noodle when he fell off and went under.The Colony Fire Department and Lewisville Fire Department dive team were called out and the man's body was recovered less than an hour later.The victim's name has not been released.
DALLAS — Zamia's courage is on a long list of great attributes that make her such a wonderful person!. "I'm named after a flower, and I'm unique, and smart, and intelligent and brave," said the 15-year-old. WFAA met with Zamia at Great Wolf Lodge in Grapevine, where she faced...
PLANO, Texas — Even if you live on Cleveland Drive in Plano, it is hard to believe it has been a year since a tragic house explosion. Neighbors want to forget that it happened but sometimes reality hits them when they see the now vacant lot where the explosion occurred.
A large fire broke out at the Comfort Inn near Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport on Tuesday afternoon. The two-story hotel is located along Texas 114 near Freeport Parkway in Irving on the northeast side of the airport. Guests who were inside at the time said they had just minutes to...
DALLAS — As Texans endure this blistering weather, foundation repair companies are advising homeowners to be mindful of their foundation. Skip Keller has lived in Garland for about 13 years. In that time, he has worked with the Parks and Recreation Department, meaning he knows the importance of maintaining a healthy lawn.
ARLINGTON, Texas — "I am forever thankful for everything you guys have done." That was from Samantha Jones to Jenny Holland and her daughter, Susanna. Those three - plus Samantha's daughter Monica - were meeting each other for the first time on a Zoom call. They're complete strangers living...
DALLAS - Some amazing young people are showing grown-ups a thing or two about being a self-starter. They are running their own businesses – including one 14-year-old who is cashing in by doing something most of his adult neighbors hate. Preparing for a typical summer day means packing a...
Comments / 0