ICM’s Mike Hayes Joins APA As SVP Global Music

By Nellie Andreeva
 3 days ago

EXCLUSIVE: Mike Hayes, who was an agent with ICM Partners for nearly 17 years, has joined APA as Senior Vice-President, Global Music.

At ICM Partners, Hayes represented a slew of clients, many of whom are expected to make the move to APA, including The Go-Go’s, Belinda Carlisle, Jon Bellion, Ryan Adams, Phantom Planet, Mark Owen, David Duchovny, Gary Barlow, The Libertines, Manic Street Preachers, Good Charlotte, De’Wayne, Phantom Planet, Aly & AJ, L7, Atlas Genius, Billy Talent, The Amazons, Loyle Carner, Baby Queen, Hot Chelle Rae, New Politics, Alison Moyet, The Dandy Warhols, Blossoms, You Me At Six ,Gerry Cinnamon, Matt Maltese, Tommy Cash, Dreamers, Riz La Vie, Babyjake, among others.

In addition to his own roster, Hayes also headed up ICM’s Festival Department.

“Mike is a very well-respected touring agent with a terrific client list, all who are excellent additions to APA, and we can’t wait to get to work for them,” said Jim Gosnell and Jim Osborne, CEO and President of APA, respectively, in a joint statement.

APA has been aggressive in pursuing ICM Partners agents and executives who became available as a result of ICM’s acquisition by CAA. At APA, Hayes joins fellow ICM alums Andrew Rogers, Head of Global Talent, and Brad Turell, Chief Communications Officer.

“APA’s rich tradition in touring and its teamwork approach to representation make this the perfect opportunity for my artists careers to thrive, and that’s the most exciting aspect to making this move,” said Hayes.

