Kris Jenner Sets Sail In Saint-Tropez With Printed Wrap Dress, Fedora Hat & Crocodile Hermés Bag

Click here to read the full article.

Kris Jenner kicked off the week in full vacation mode. The media maven and business mogul was all smiles as she was spotted sailing the French Riviera in Saint-Tropez with a close friend on Monday. Of course, she was stylishly dressed to enjoy the beautiful sunny weather.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star was effortlessly chic in a printed wrap dress by Valentino. The garment included a wide collar, plunging V-neckline, pleated hem and belted waist. The silhouette matched her coveted Hermés Birkin bag perfectly, which she kept perched on her lap.

To amp up the glam factor, Jenner accessorized with the ultimate summer staple —a white Fedora hat. A Fedora hat is one of the easiest ways to elevate any ensemble during the warm weather season.

The television personality also added dark aviator shades and oversized thin hoop earrings. Unfortunately, the angle of the photos didn’t allow for a peak at her footwear choice but it would be no surprise if the reality star rounded out her look with pumps, sandals or white sneakers.

Jenner had quite the fashion evolution over the years. While she’s gravitated toward couture creations and sleek silhouettes over the years, the business mogul has ensured that an all-black ensemble is a constant in her closet. However with that in mind, her style is anything but boring. From leather pants and bold patterns to pant suits and pinstripes, there’s literally nothing she can’t pull off. On the footwear front, the socialite has a shoe wardrobe that includes a variety of sleek pumps, snazzy sandals, versatile boots and statement sneakers. She favors brands like Giuseppe Zannoti, Valentino, Balmain, Gucci, Tom Ford and Stuart Weitzman.

PHOTOS: Click to flip through the gallery to see Jenner’s sharpest looks through the years.