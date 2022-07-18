ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Here's Where Jen Garner Was When Ben & J-Lo Got Married & if She Was Invited to the Wedding

By Lea Veloso
Eventful weekend. After speculation that she would be at the event, many fans are wondering: Where was Jennifer Garner during Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding? The Adam Project star posted a happy selfie on Instagram while her ex-husband got married.

While her ex-husband and J-Lo were getting married in Las Vegas, Jennifer Garner posted a biking selfie at Lake Tahoe, California, on her Instagram story on July 18, 2022. The couple got married on July 18, 2022, at around midnight. Jennifer Garner and Ben’s children: Violet, 13, Seraphina, 12 and son, Samuel, 9, were in attendance at the wedding. Ben and Jen Garner got married in 2005, a year after Ben and J-Lo announced their split. They filed for divorce in 2015 and it was finalized in 2018.

Image: Instagram

J-Lo and Ben announced their engagement on April 8, 2022, after they reunited in April 2021. A source told HollywoodLife on April 12, 2022, that Garner was “completely favorable” to Affleck and Lopez’s engagement. “Jennifer and Ben have been broken up for a very long time and there is no reason whatsoever that she would be upset about this. She is happy if he is sober and he is doing well, both of which he is and both of which are of utmost importance to JLo,” the insider said. The source continued, “The two women have respect for each other as mothers and as individuals. They are on speaking terms and have had numerous talks. They know that they are going to be a part of each other’s families for life through this marriage.”

The insider also said that Garner would likely be invited to the wedding. “She is a part of Ben’s family and there is no reason why she wouldn’t be invited,” the source said. “Whether or not she will go is up to her. She has gotten rather close with J.Lo and the two of them are on speaking terms for sure. They know that this is important to their children.” However, Jen ended up not going.

Meanwhile, Jen also moved on and is currently dating John Miller. They seem to be very serious as days after Ben and J-Lo’s engagement, they introduced their kids to each other. “They have been keeping their kids separate from their relationship for a long time, but now plan to incorporate their kids more,” a source told Us Weekly in September 2021. Months later on April 16, 2022, the families came together and celebrated the Juno actress’s milestone birthday. “Lots of kids and family were invited, including John’s kids, his parents, his brother and his [brother’s] wife,” an insider told Us Weekly.

True Love by Jennifer Lopez

For more about J-Lo’s life, check out True Love by Jennifer Lopez. The 2014 memoir covers the “Jenny on the Block” singer’s career and personal life, from her start as a dancer to when she became a mom of two twins with her now-ex-husband Marc Anthony. In the book, which includes more than 200 personal photographs from J-Lo’s never-before-seen collection, the Selena actress writes about how “she confronted her greatest challenges, identified her biggest fears, and ultimately emerged a stronger person than she’s ever been” to become the pop icon we know today.

