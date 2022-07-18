ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceanside, CA

17-year-old boy injured in shooting near Oceanside Harbor

By Karen Kucher
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago
OCEANSIDE — A 17-year-old boy was injured in a shooting near Oceanside Harbor late Sunday, and police arrested seven juveniles in connection with the case, an Oceanside police spokesperson said.

Officers responded to a report of gunfire off North Pacific Avenue in the north harbor parking lot shortly before 11:30 p.m. and quickly set up a perimeter to look for suspects, said spokesperson Jennifer Atenza. A short distance away, officers stopped a four-door sedan with two female and five male juveniles piled into the car.

The seven were arrested, and police recovered a ghost gun in the vehicle.

“It sounds like there was some kind of an altercation in the parking lot and then shots were fired,” Atenza said.

Around that same time, police were called about an injured teen at the entry gate to Camp Pendleton. He had suffered a gunshot wound to his lower back and was taken by helicopter to a hospital for treatment, she said.

Atenza said the boy underwent surgery and was expected to survive. She said she didn’t know if someone had driven him to Camp Pendleton or if the victim lived on the Marine Corps base.

The juveniles who were detained were released to their parents, she said.

No additional details were immediately released.

1:16 p.m. July 18, 2022: This story was updated with additional details.

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

