ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Report: Buccaneers Coaches Unhappy With Fournette’s Weight

By Joseph Salvador
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33zbqN_0gjmHiEZ00

Tampa Bay coaches were reportedly not happy when the running back showed up to mandatory minicamp about 30 pounds heavier.

During Friday’s episode of the Sports Day Tampa Bay podcast, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reported that Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette showed up to minicamp roughly 30 pounds heavier after signing his new deal, and coaches weren’t pleased. His comments can be heard at the 19-minute mark.

“Coaches were not happy, and that’s an understatement, when [Fournette] didn’t participate in the OTAs, but then he shows up at the mandatory minicamp weighing damn near 260 [pounds],” Stroud said. “And that’s not a good sign for a guy that you just spent a three-year contract on.”

If Stroud’s reporting is true, that would mean the 27-year-old put on roughly 32 pounds. According to Tampa Bay’s roster, Fournette is registered at 6'0" and weighs 228 pounds.

In his 14 games this past season, he rushed for 812 yards and eight touchdowns while also catching 69 passes for 454 yards and two scores. His efforts got him a new three-year contract worth $21 million. If the report is accurate, Fournette will have a long way to go if he wants to be ready for training camp July 26.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Buccaneers coverage, go to BucsGameday .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

LeBron Has 2-Word Response To Teddy Bridgewater's Statement

Earlier this week, Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater called out his fellow peers to start acting like role models. "Tired of seeing football players portray this tough guy image or pretend he's gangsta," Bridgewater said. "You went to school, attended those classes, and some even got their college degree. Now you might have 1.5% of professional football players that's on that but the remaining 98.5% are only 'football tough.'
NFL
TMZ.com

Teddy Bridgewater Calls Out NFL Players, Stop Pretending To Be 'Gangsta'

Teddy Bridgewater is calling on his fellow NFL players to quit pretending to be hard and start acting like role models ... releasing a lengthy message to all the guys who act "gangsta," but are really only "football tough." The Miami Dolphins QB shared his thoughts on the matter in...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Tampa, FL
Football
City
Tampa, FL
The Spun

Jameis Winston Video Going Viral: NFL World Reacts

Jameis Winston looks more than prepared to serve as a veteran leader for his New Orleans Saints team ahead of the 2022 season. On Tuesday, a clip of Winston giving a speech to his teammates went viral on social media. "It's going to be some instances when we have setbacks....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Overweight#American Football#The Tampa Bay Times#Otas#World Champs
The Spun

Steelers Have Reportedly Signed A Former USFL Star

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly kicking the tires on a USFL standout. Per NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, the "Steelers signed former USFL Birmingham Stallions DL Doug Costin to a 1-year deal." Noting, "Costin also previously played on the Jaguars and Bengals." Costin lined up in the middle of Birmingham's defense...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Leonard Fournette: See y’all September 11

A report this week indicated that Buccaneers coaches aren’t happy with running back Leonard Fournette‘s conditioning heading into the 2022 season. Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reported that Bucs coaches were unhappy that Fournette “was about a donut shy of 260” pounds when he reported to mandatory minicamp earlier this year. Fournette did not take part in the voluntary portion of the team’s offseason work.
TAMPA, FL
AllGators

Gators DL Commit Gavin Hill: 'I Just Bring That Pressure'

You'll often hear a prospect deem the program they commit to as their "dream school." When it comes to Gainesville (Fla.) Buchholz defensive lineman and Florida Gators 2023 commit Gavin Hill, however, the term takes on a whole new and legitimate meaning compared to when the phrase is typically thrown around in the college football realm.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

83K+
Followers
36K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy