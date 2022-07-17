Unknowns surround reported increase in municipal court caseload

CHEYENNE – Although some have theories, city leaders aren’t sure why cases at Cheyenne Municipal Court, which handles only misdemeanor offenses written into city code, have increased so dramatically.

The city attorney and the mayor said in an article July 9 that the city court’s caseload is double what it was this time last year, without giving exact numbers. The increase has prompted the city to hire additional staff, straining its budget.

City Attorney Stefanie Boster said she’s still trying to understand the reasons, and the COVID-19 pandemic could be “part of the puzzle.” She said “case volumes have been increasing over time,” and then-City Attorney Michael O’Donnell said in a budget presentation in May 2021 that he was trying to avoid hiring a second prosecutor.

Mayor Patrick Collins said he believes a shortage of lawyers in the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office has forced that office to focus on more serious offenses. This may prompt some city police officers to send eligible cases to municipal court.

In an email to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle last week, Laramie County District Attorney Leigh Anne Manlove emphasized that only Cheyenne police officers decide whether to send an offense to municipal court or to Laramie County Circuit Court.

Boster said this discretion occurs when both city code and state law address a certain offense. For example, the city’s ordinances that deal with traffic violations are adapted from state law, Boster said.

This means something like driving under the influence could be prosecuted either in municipal court or circuit court. However, fourth or greater DUI offenses are considered felonies in Wyoming. Felony charges are only dealt with by district courts.

Discretion

Boster and Police Chief Mark Francisco said the ultimate choice by each officer could be based on many things. Boster said it may have to do with the officer’s perception of how quickly each of the courts moves, or a preference as to whether an officer prefers to deal with city or circuit court prosecutors or judges.

Laramie County Circuit Court Chief Clerk Emily Fowler said in an interview that the court’s recent caseload has remained stable, though she didn’t provide exact numbers. Fowler said citations entered into circuit court are down, offset by an increase in criminal cases coming to circuit court.

Boster said she met with Francisco, Manlove and Manlove’s new deputy district attorney, Bill Edelman, early this past week “to talk about Cheyenne Frontier Days and determine whether or not it would make sense to give CPD instructions to cite cases differently than they are currently.”

“We all agreed to leave it up to them, that what they’re doing is fine,” Boster said.

Francisco said there had been no direction from him that officers should send certain types or more of certain offenses to municipal court, not circuit court.

However, Mayor Collins said he’s spoken with several police officers over the past year who are frustrated that cases they send to circuit court are not resulting in prosecutions. He said these conversations began last summer.

Talking with cops

“I think (officers are) making that decision on where they think they’re going to get a positive outcome, and for an officer who arrests somebody, that’s a prosecution,” the mayor said. “You cite some people (in circuit court), and they are either pled down to nothing, or maybe they don’t get prosecuted because (the DA’s office is) having to prioritize higher-level crimes, and so they get frustrated by that.”

Francisco said he doesn’t remember having this type of conversation with any officers, but he doesn’t doubt Collins has.

It’s not official CPD policy to choose in this way, the chief said, but “obviously, individual officers have their own experiences, so they probably tailor their actions around their own experiences, what they think would work out best, I guess.”

Collins said his conversations with officers also addressed frustrations about restrictive COVID-19 jail policies – which Laramie County jail leadership says were necessary – and a perceived “revolving door” for people accused of low-level offenses.

Manlove said in an email to the WTE on Friday that her office had not seen a reduction in cases it prosecutes.

“I cannot offer an explanation as to Mayor Collins’ lack of understanding or knowledge about the operations or functioning of the office of the district attorney, except to say that he has declined to meet with me when I have requested to meet, and so he likely does not have all of the information that he otherwise might,” the district attorney wrote. “All cases submitted to the DA’s office are analyzed for a charging decision.”

During the recent meeting between her office, city officials and CPD, Manlove recounted, “there was no concern, expressed by anyone who actually works in the police department, about their cases being prosecuted. Additionally, the statements you attribute to the mayor (and which I view with healthy skepticism) are simply not supported by the data.”

Manlove did not provide any data herself, however.

“This office is prosecuting, as we always have, the cases of the Cheyenne Police Department, in addition to the cases of the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office, the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the Division of Criminal Investigation” and several other agencies.

Manlove said her office “has not experienced a decrease in the number of cases submitted to it by” CPD.

Police spokesperson Alex Farkas said she couldn’t confirm this without collecting additional data.

Manlove did not respond to specific questions about the number of attorneys currently in her office, how many such positions are open and how long they’ve been open.

Possible causes

Collins has also previously pointed to a shortage of staff attorneys in the DA’s office as a cause of the sharp increase.

“With all the challenges our district attorney is having with hiring prosecutors, our municipal court is taking on much of the caseload,” Collins wrote in a July 1 update on local goings-on. The city recently hired another prosecutor and public defender.

Manlove said “attorney staffing continues to be a struggle due to the financial realities of the state and its inability to offer competitive compensation rates for the very difficult, stressful and demanding prosecutor positions.”

Wyoming’s two DA’s offices – in Laramie and Natrona counties – are state offices. Laramie and Natrona counties each carry roughly one-third of the state’s criminal cases.

“This office has long labored under a huge caseload, and that reality has not changed,” Manlove wrote.

City Attorney Boster previously agreed that it seemed like the local legal community as a whole is struggling to fill jobs.

The Wyoming State Bar’s Board of Professional Responsibility alleges Manlove mismanaged her office and was hostile toward employees, and that this is the main cause of her staffing shortage. The Wyoming Supreme Court, which will decide on any consequences, will hear oral arguments on Aug. 17.

Manlove said she supports Collins’ call for increased funding for the city court “because I value living in a safe community, and safe communities are a product of sufficient funding for core public services, like a city court system and first responders.” Manlove said the solution to an overloaded court system is “not all that complicated.”

“The choices are simple: either increase the funding to prosecution and law enforcement, or don’t; and then live with the consequences,” she wrote. “I certainly hope that the City Council also chooses to support a safe Cheyenne, and approves Mayor Collins’ funding request for the municipal court and city attorney’s office.”

Boster wants a root cause analysis to understand why the municipal court’s caseload has doubled, increasing the cost of running the court. The city attorney noted fines and fees Cheyenne is collecting are “significantly down.”

Several categories of property crime increased in the city between 2020 and 2021, according to a recent analysis by the WTE of data from CPD. Boster said she thinks Casper, Wyoming’s second-largest city, has seen a similar increase.

“Maybe this is bigger than Cheyenne,” she said.