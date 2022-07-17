Western Art Show brings the best of the West during CFD

The most prestigious art show in Cheyenne has returned.

The Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum Western Art Show and Sale is a carefully curated collection of talent from across North America. It depicts both modern and romanticized renditions of the cowboy-era West.

Though the Western Spirit Art Show, an annual show held in the winter, brings more artists and artworks into the space, the artists featured in that show are collected through an open artist call where anyone can submit.

The Western Art Show is by invitation only, with the vast majority of the 52 artists longtime participants. Fourteen are from Wyoming, and two are Native American artists.

“There are people that are extremely interested in every aspect of the American West,” said Mike Kassel, associate director/curator of the Old West Museum.

“Rodeo captures some of that, the Indian village captures it, parades and other things capture it, but a lot of people are looking for something that really captures the essence of their understanding or their appreciation of the West. That’s where art comes in.”

There are six new artists this year, which is double the number that they usually add.

Among the members of this show are Gail Jones, who has supplied abalone sculptures to the event since it began 41 years ago. There’s also Cheyenne-born Brandon Bailey, who joined the “Cowboy Artists of America” last year, of which there are only 18 members.

Some of the work gets creative, like that of newcomer Chris Maynard, who carves small designs out of delicate bird feathers. The rest of the show contains images of cowboys, horses, teepees and Native Americans on the range, all of which emphasize accuracy of the imagery.

Talissa Abeyta, raised on the Wind River Reservation and one of the two Native American artists featured in the show, contributed three traditional ledger art pieces. Lisa Gordon also frequently contributes sculptures, where she manipulates horses with atypical situations – from a horse on a tightrope, to one balancing a beach ball on its muzzle.

Walk through the show and understand that every aspect of the artwork was meticulously created, from the lighting on a hazy rendition of a teepee in the night to the modern decorative hitching on a horse. The statues have the same professional touch, though at the time of the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s walk-through, they were only just being staged.

Perhaps the most important part of the show, besides it being the biggest fundraiser for the Old West Museum, is giving out-of-towners, particularly those visiting from other countries, a healthy supply of Western history.

“One of the things that’s so important about the people that we choose is that they are passionate about the West they interpret,” Kassel said. “They’re authentic. Good artists will research their subject. They don’t want to make a mistake. They want to be true to what they’re depicting.”

Selecting the artists is more involved than many might think. A concentration of artists get invited back every year, but the rest of the time, the selection committee is scanning through art publications, looking for the rising stars.

It’s a bit of a chess match – the curators have to consider what the attendees want to see, and, by extension, the artists have to consider what the curators are looking for. American bison have always been a staple of the show, as well as cowboys in yellow rain slickers. And there’s always something new to see each year.

For Kassell, who has been working this show for 30 years, the most affecting aspect is how the art has developed to represent the concept of the West.

“That’s what I think is really valuable about this art show, the evolving perception of the American West,” Kassel said. “It’s a reflection of how the artists are trying to meet their audience. It’s also a reflection of how the artists view the West, and that changes every year. That’s what makes the site so fascinating.”

The 41st anniversary of the Western Art Show and Sale will be held from July 22 to Aug. 14. The show is included in general admission to the museum.