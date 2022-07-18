ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

How the Chiefs rank in Madden 23

By Juan Cisneros
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vXuXR_0gjmHcwD00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On August 19, NFL and video game fans can get their hands on the latest edition of the franchise game Madden 23.

Prior to the release of the game, individual player ratings will be released by position groups leading up to full team rankings.

Here is how the Kansas City Chiefs rank in Madden 23:

ESPN survey ranks Travis Kelce as No. 2 tight end in the NFL

Tight End

  • Travis Kelce – 98 overall
    • Highest rated tight end
    • Awareness 97; Catching 96; Stamina 97
  • Noah Gray – 65 overall
  • Blake Bell – 64 overall
  • Jody Fortson – 64 overall

Wide Receivers

  • JuJu Smith-Schuster – 80 overall
    • Catching 92; Acceleration 91
  • Mecole Hardman – 79 overall
    • Speed 97 – Tied for 5th overall; Acceleration 95; Agility 92
  • Marquez Valdes-Scantling – 76 overall
    • Speed 95; Acceleration 94
  • Josh Gordon – 74 overall
    • Speed 89; Agility 87
  • Skyy Moore (R) – 72 overall
    • Speed 89; Acceleration 95
  • Justyn Ross (R) – 69 overall
  • Daurice Fountain – 67 overall

Linebackers

  • Nick Bolton – 79 overall
    • Speed 87; Tackling 92; Hit Power 87
  • Jermaine Carter Jr. – 71 overall
  • Leo Chenal (R) – 69 overall
    • Speed 88; Acceleration 93; Strength 86; Hit Power 89
  • Willie Gay Jr. – 69 overall
    • Acceleration 91; Speed 88

Defensive Ends

  • Frank Clark – 78 overall
    • Acceleration 89; Strength 88
  • George Karlaftis (R) – 74 overall
  • Mike Danna – 69 overall
  • Joshua Kaindoh – 62 overall

Schedule of Release Dates

  • Running Backs – July 20
  • Cornerbacks and Defensive Line – July 21
  • Quarterbacks – July 22
  • 99 Club – July 22
  • NFL Team Ratings – July 22

*This list will be updated as rankings are released

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX4 News Kansas City

Silver Dollar City employee dies

BRANSON, Mo.– A Silver Dollar City employee has died following an incident on Wednesday afternoon. Silver Dollar City said in a press release, the employee worked in Maintenance and Construction for the park since 2017. Further details on how the employee died have not yet been provided. The identity of the employee has not yet […]
BRANSON, MO
Yardbarker

Colin Kaepernick’s Chances Of An NFL Return Are Done For Good

The yearly story of Colin Kaepernick coming back to the NFL is now done for good. After being away from the league since 2017, every season since has seen some story about the controversial QB making a return. While Kaepernick has said teams blackballed him, the chances he’s been given...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Kansas City, MO
Football
ClutchPoints

Deshaun Watson’s expected suspension length, revealed

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is still in the middle of a serious situation. While he has already been cleared of criminal charges stemming from multiple counts of indecent and sexual assault plus an attempted assault count, there remains the possibility of a suspension from the NFL. And given the gravity of the issues Watson is dealing with, it’s likely that any suspension or penalty that the NFL would mete might likely be significant in nature.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Former NFL Quarterback Randall Cunningham Steps Down From Job

On Wednesday afternoon, a former NFL quarterback stepped down from his role with the Las Vegas Raiders. In a statement posted to Facebook, Randall Cunningham stepped down as the team's chaplain after two seasons. Although he never played for the organization, he played at UNLV and became a minister in the city after his playing career ended.
LAS VEGAS, NV
BucsGameday

Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend Camille Kostek does not think his second retirement is permanent

Right before performing at a runway show at the W South Beach in Miami, Camille Kostek gave an exclusive interview with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit to comment on her boyfriend, Rob Gronkowski's, recent retirement from the NFL. In a recent interview with Mike Reiss, Gronk was pretty adamant that he would not be returning to the football field even if a longtime teammate and best friend, Tom Brady, came calling.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justyn Ross
The Spun

Vikings Announced They've Released Quarterback On Tuesday

The Minnesota Vikings have an open roster spot to utilize ahead of the 2022 season. This Tuesday, the NFC North franchise announced a significant roster move. The Vikings have reportedly released third-year quarterback Nate Stanley - a seventh-round pick out of Iowa in the 2020 NFL Draft. Minnesota now has...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Popculture

Drew Brees Explains Why He's No Longer Working for NBC Sports

Drew Brees will not be seen on NBC Sports this year. The New York Post recently reported that the former NFL quarterback will not return to the network as an analyst. Pete Bevacqua, the chairman of NBC Sports, confirmed the news when speaking to the Associated Press, saying Brees wanted to spend more time with his family.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#Espn#Stamina#Agility#Daurice Fountain
The Spun

Former Bears Star Announces He's Retiring At 28

After spending six seasons in the NFL, defensive tackle Eddie Goldman has decided to retire, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. Goldman, who recently signed with the Atlanta Falcons, reportedly informed the team that he's retiring. Prior to signing with the Falcons, Goldman was with the Chicago Bears. They selected...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Look: Shannon Sharpe Goes Off On Prominent College Football Coach

Shannon Sharpe isn't buying what Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was selling at SEC Media Day regarding NIL. Earlier today, Smart expressed his reservations about how the NIL system is currently working, particularly the "reverse system" of younger players and incoming freshmen making more than established older guys. "You could...
ATHENS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Analyst: Steelers' Mitchell Trubisky 'is QB1 with a bullet'

Those who have paid any attention to the situation shouldn't have been surprised when All-Pro defensive tackle Cam Heyward essentially declared last week that free-agent signing Mitchell Trubisky is an overwhelming favorite to officially be named the starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Trubisky is currently competing against first-round draft selection Kenny Pickett and career backup Mason Rudolph.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX4 News Kansas City

Two hurt in shooting near East 31st Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department said two people were shot at an auto body shop near East 31st Street and Chelsea on Tuesday afternoon. Kansas City police say one person has critical injuries, while the other has non-life threatening wounds. We don’t have details about...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy