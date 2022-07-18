ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

Arizona Monsoon Storms Cause Severe Damage, Leave Thousands Without Power

By Ginny Reese
KNIX 102.5 KNIX
KNIX 102.5 KNIX
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xsyVk_0gjmHaAl00
Photo : Getty Images

Several cities across Arizona saw monsoon weather over the weekend. FOX 10 Phoenix reported that the storms moved through, leaving behind severe damage and power outages.

Thousands of residents across the state lost power, many of them in the Valley. The storm tore down several power lines across the state. You can view a map of the SRP outage by clicking here and a map of the APS outage by clicking here.

12 News reported that the strong storms flattened a mobile home in the Valley. The Salt River Fire Department confirmed that it was one of three homes that were severely damaged by the storms. One person was hospitalized with minor injuries due after the collapse.

Check out the collapsed home below:

The Arizona Fire & Medical Authority gives these tips on how to stay prepared during and after a flood:

  • Make sure all generators are used properly to reduce fire hazards. Eliminate pools of water around any generators or heating devices to reduce electrical fires.
  • Residents in flooded area should turn off power to their homes at the main breaker or fuse box.
  • Make sure no potentially combustible liquids (gas, pain thinner, lighter fluid, etc.) have spilled in or near your home.
  • Regularly test smoke alarms and change their batteries.
  • Ensure any nearby fire hydrants are cleared of debris or blockages.

Comments / 0

Related
fox10phoenix.com

Excessive Heat Warning in effect for 8 Arizona counties

PHOENIX - The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for portions of Arizona, as temperatures in the Phoenix area could reach 116°F. The warning goes into effect at 11 a.m. on July 21 and lasts through 8 p.m. on Friday. The counties included in the warning...
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

No A/C in extreme heat: How to get relief after monsoon storms cut power to thousands in East Valley

MESA, Ariz. — Thousands in the East Valley were left without power Monday morning after overnight monsoon storms caused numerous outages. Salt River Project (SRP) technicians are estimating that some of the outages won't be restored until late Monday afternoon, when temperatures are expected to hit around 109 degrees. See live power updates on SRP's website here.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizona#Power Lines#Monsoon#Mobile Home#Weather#Fox#Srp#Aps
SignalsAZ

Monsoon Forecast for July 18th

Here is your Monsoon Forecast for today, Monday, July 18th provided by the US National Weather Service, Flagstaff, Arizona. Most activity today will be over the western Rim and Grand Canyon region. Heavy rain, lightning, hail, gusty winds, and flash flooding are all possible. Storm chances decrease as you head east, especially for the lower elevations.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Another round of monsoon storms across Phoenix area

PHOENIX - The Phoenix area is seeing another round of storms hitting Valley cities this weekend. NWS issued several thunderstorm advisories for cities and counties across the state on July 16, which began in the east Valley. Stay with FOX 10 for updates and check out our live radar to...
PHOENIX, AZ
kyma.com

Arizona State Trooper vehicle in car crash on I-8

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety made a post regarding a crash near milepost 11 in Yuma, where someone crashed into a patrol vehicle. At 10:51 p.m. on Tuesday, trooper's vehicle was merging into Interstate 8 and was then rear-ended by an Audi sedan. Both...
YUMA, AZ
gilaherald.com

Leftover permit-tags available for 2022 fall hunts

PHOENIX — Arizona hunters will have an opportunity to receive a permit-tag for select 2022 fall hunts. There are 38 leftover permit-tags available for general deer hunts (antlered white-tailed deer only) in the southeastern portion of the state. There also are leftover permit-tags for muzzleloader deer (138), youth-only muzzleloader deer (13), and youth-only javelina (27) hunts.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

Heat deaths in large Arizona county hit half-year record

PHOENIX (AP) — Heat associated deaths in Arizona’s largest county have hit a half-year record as more homeless people live unprotected outdoors in the arid desert city while summer temperatures soar well into triple digits. The most recent data from the Maricopa County Department of Health shows 17 heat associated fatalities were registered this year through the first week of July, with another 126 under investigation. About two-thirds of the deaths involved people who were outdoors. Other cities around the U.S. and the world are also sweating through earlier, more intense and longer lasting heat waves that scientists blame on global warning. Record high temperatures currently grip Europe, with London officials asking people to stay home and wildfires raging in Spain, France and elsewhere. In Arizona’s Maricopa County, the number of heat associated deaths reported during the first half are far greater those recorded during the same period in past years. There were 11 such fatalities in the first six months of 2021 with 107 more under investigation; four during that period in 2020 with another 48 under investigation; and three in 2019 with 27 more under investigation.
PHOENIX, AZ
Fox News

Arizona drivers impacted by thunderstorms, flash flooding

Severe thunderstorms continued to impact Arizona on Thursday after a haboob passed over the state's capital. More thunderstorms are expected across Pima and Santa Cruz counties on Friday, possibly producing strong winds and leading to local flash flooding. The National Weather Service's office in Phoenix said that showers moving through...
KTAR.com

Arizona Motor Vehicle Division adds 4 more specialty license plates

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Transportation’s Motor Vehicle Division on Monday announced the addition of four more specialty license plates. Drivers can now choose from the Arizona 4-H, Arizona education, Congenital Heart Defect Awareness and Thunderbirds Charities plates. Specialty plates typically cost $25 per year, with $17...
PHOENIX, AZ
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

KNIX 102.5 KNIX

Phoenix, AZ
9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Today's Best Country and All Time Favorites

 https://knixcountry.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy