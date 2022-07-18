Arizona Monsoon Storms Cause Severe Damage, Leave Thousands Without Power
Several cities across Arizona saw monsoon weather over the weekend. FOX 10 Phoenix reported that the storms moved through, leaving behind severe damage and power outages.
Thousands of residents across the state lost power, many of them in the Valley. The storm tore down several power lines across the state. You can view a map of the SRP outage by clicking here and a map of the APS outage by clicking here.
12 News reported that the strong storms flattened a mobile home in the Valley. The Salt River Fire Department confirmed that it was one of three homes that were severely damaged by the storms. One person was hospitalized with minor injuries due after the collapse.
Check out the collapsed home below:
The Arizona Fire & Medical Authority gives these tips on how to stay prepared during and after a flood:
- Make sure all generators are used properly to reduce fire hazards. Eliminate pools of water around any generators or heating devices to reduce electrical fires.
- Residents in flooded area should turn off power to their homes at the main breaker or fuse box.
- Make sure no potentially combustible liquids (gas, pain thinner, lighter fluid, etc.) have spilled in or near your home.
- Regularly test smoke alarms and change their batteries.
- Ensure any nearby fire hydrants are cleared of debris or blockages.
