Joe Rogan calls Trump a 'man baby' and speculates he was on Adderall during presidency

By Ariana Baio
 3 days ago
On a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, host, Joe Rogan called former president Donald Trump a "man child" and speculated he was taking Adderall while president.

Rogan, 54, had stand-up comedian Tom Segura on his latest episode to talk about his new book, I’d Like to Play Alone, Please. But eventually the two turned the conversation to Covid and Trump.

While speaking about Trump's ability to overcome Covid, Rogan attributed the former president's survival to Covid treatments like monoclonal antibodies, adding that he was "old and fat".

"The thing that is incredible about that guy is that, you know, I’m saying even when you watch him as president, he was full of f***ing energy - full of it every day," Segura said. "And they said he slept like four hours a night."

"He's on Adderall", Rogan said.

Segura agreed saying the reason he believes Trump may have used the ADD/ADHD drug is "only because there were multiple people who used to work on The Apprentice that were like 'he was f***ing gassed up for shoots'," Segura added.

"Really?" Rogan asked.

"Cuz he has trouble reading. He would struggle to read prompter or script when he was just, let's say 'sober', so they would give him that and he would dial-in more on reading." Segura said.

The stand up comedian went on the say Trump would easily got bored during meetings while president, using daily briefings as an example.

Claims that Trump did not enjoy reading and easily got bored were made in various publications and circulated around while he was in office.

Michael Wolff wrote in his book Fire & Fury that it was well-known in the White House that Trump did not easily process information on a page. The New York Times reported in 2017 that National Security Council were instructed to keep policy papers to a single page.

"I heard that they would put his name in briefings multiple times to keep him interested," Rogan said.

Reuters previously reported that briefers would put the former president's name in as many paragraphs as possible to keep him engaged.

We reached out to Trump's team for comment.

Segura went on to explain Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, came up with a way to keep Trump engaged when delivering bad news by first delivering good news. This was also reported by the New York Times.

"Of course, he's a many-baby," Rogan said as the two men laughed.

Indy100

Indy100

