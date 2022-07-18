XDD Debuts Closed-Loop System to Bring Denim Waste Back to Life

Courtesy

XDD Textile, a vertically integrated fabric producer that operates four mills across Vietnam, is making new strides in circularity with its new closed-loop system using the XDD Sewage Recycle Process.

The main purpose of the closed-loop system is to reuse and recycle waste, which is vital to the company since Vietnam has banned the import of certain waste materials into the country.

The system is certified by the renowned Control Union of Turkey, which accredits efforts in developing sustainable supply chains across textiles and other industries. XDD says the system is the only such one in Vietnam to earn the certification.

The company collects garment waste and stock from local factories, as well as its own cut waste. It then dissolves and regenerates the fiber and re-spins the yarn before moving to the fabric production process. It also recycles cut waste from its own production. Overall, the system regenerates 10 to 15 percent of all waste collected.

The key to regenerating the denim, XDD says, is to apply the denim waste to similar products to maintain the quality.

As it prioritizes waste reduction, XDD is certified in both the Zero Discharge of Hazardous Chemicals (ZDHC) and Carbon-Zero programs. The fabric is certified with Recycled Claim Standard (RCS), and offers full traceability so brands know exactly where their denim is coming from.

What are ‘closed-loop’ systems?

A closed-loop system is one in which products are designed, manufactured, used and handled so as to circulate within society for as long as possible. These products ideally circulate with maximum usability, minimum adverse environmental impacts, minimal waste generation, and with the most efficient use of water, energy and other resources throughout their lifecycles. This includes recycling waste back into production systems, as well as making products reusable or repairable.

The tide of waste may be turning. There is a strong business case for closing the loop on denim waste. Seven full-time jobs and 15 indirect jobs are thought to be created for every 1,000 metric tons of used textiles collected. XDD is targeting to reduce the waste going to landfills by 15 percent and its total product lifecycle waste by 3.5 percent.

As brands and fashion designers respond to new ethical and sustainability trends, and shoppers engage increasingly in clothing exchanges, upcycling and “pre-loved” fashion (i.e. secondhand), the prospect of “zero-waste fashion” could start to materialize.

Take action: traceability and transparency

The company has collaborated with Textile Genesis, which is a platform for customers to trace the source of each fiber produced. Alongside this partnership, XDD has purchased 100 percent BCI-certified cotton from various countries worldwide. XDD has been spinning a high yarn count since 2013, notably spinning for brands such as Supima. All cotton bought from the U.S. has received certifications from the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol and Higg Index, making the fabric traceable and transparent.

XDD also is purchasing organic cotton from Turkey and India. Despite the current global cotton shortage, XDD says it has a stable supply that can ensure it preserves a stock keep of over 20,000 tons. That way, the company is ready for any order size to meet buyer demands, and can offer brands a “never out-of-stock” promise.

To learn more about XDD Denim and its parent XDD Textiles. To follow XDD Textile on Instagram.