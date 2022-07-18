ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Bloomfield Township, MI

$9.2M gift card scheme lands two West Bloomfield brothers in prison

By WWJ Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aOR0t_0gjmHUpH00
Photo credit Getty Images

WEST BLOOMFIELD (WWJ) -- Two West Bloomfield brothers are behind bars after organizing a gift card scheme that racked up an estimated $9.2 million in fraudulent transactions.

According to WDIV-Detroit, Harry Gappy, 56, was sentenced Friday to four years behind bars after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. His 48-year-old brother, Hadeer Gappy, was sentenced in April for his role in this scheme.

According to investigators, the brothers ran a gift card scheme out of their store, Bottoms Up Liquor, along Eight Mile Road in Detroit.

They reportedly would buy illegally obtained gift cards at a reduced rate and then sell them at a higher rate. The brothers would either buy Walmart gift cards or store-valued Visa and MasterCard gift cards from customers who obtained the gift cards illegally.

The people who sold the cards to the men would often use compromised credit and debit card accounts to buy them, according to authorities.

Officials said the brothers even had a list shown in the store that displayed how much they were willing to pay for the cards. They would then turn around and sell the gift cards to online resellers for an amount close to the full value.

The scheme operated from February 2016 through February 2018. In that time, the brothers sold roughly $6.3 million worth of gift cards and processed $2.9 million worth of in-store-valued card transactions.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

Crime Stoppers Offering $2,500 Reward For Tips On Karmen Marie Hogan Murder Case

(CBS DETROIT) – Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in the murder of Karmen Marie Hogan. Hogan, 36, was murdered at about 12:30 p.m. on June 30 in Detroit. The incident happened near the intersection of Van Dyke and Badger. Police say Hogan died from gunshot wounds. All tips will remain anonymous. Rewards are paid when tips lead to an arrest. If anyone has any information on this crime, they are asked to submit a tip by calling 1-800-SPEAK-UP or on the website at http://www.1800speakup.org. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Charges dismissed against man accused of pointing gun at dad carrying baby at Detroit gas station

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Charges have been dismissed against a man who had been charged with pointing a gun at a Detroit man holding his son at a gas station last month. Euric Butler was in court on Wednesday for a preliminary hearing for charges including felonious assault, firearm, and brandishing a gun in public after police said he pointed a gun at a man carrying his baby on June 23.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
West Bloomfield Township, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
City
West Bloomfield Township, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
deadlinedetroit.com

The accused killer of 'Hutch the Jeweler' and his bad-luck cell-phone story

This Metro Detroit writer is a Deadline Detroit contributor who reports on organized crime and runs The Gangster Report website. Picking up someone else's cell phone led to "Precious Roy" Larry's drug bust in Ohio 14 years ago. Now, the 44-year old faces more bad luck -- a first-degree murder charge in the shocking broad-daylight slaying of popular jeweler Dan (Hutch the Jeweler) Hutchinson last month in Oak Park.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gift Cards#Card Scheme#Debit Card#Prison#Liquor#Fraud#Wdiv Detroit#Bottoms#Visa#Mastercard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
CBS Detroit

Detroit Police Seek Suspect In Non-Fatal Shooting At Project Green Light Business

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection to a non-fatal shooting at Project Green Light partner business. The incident happened at about 2:30 a.m. on July 19 in the 17000 block of Harper. Police say the man was last seen shooting the victim and in the leg and then walking away. 🟢Non-fatal Shooting🟢Where: 17000 Harper When: 7/19, 2:30 a.m.We’re looking to identify and speak with this man in connection to a shooting at a Project Green Light partner business. He was seen shooting the victim in the leg and walking away. pic.twitter.com/sZvccknNG5 — DPD 5th Precinct (@DPD5Pct) July 20, 2022 Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call 313-596-5540 or 1-800-Speak-Up. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Police: Ex-boyfriend killed after breaking into apartment

The Southfield Police Department has released additional information on a fatal shooting that happened Tuesday evening at the Franklin Place Apartments. According to police, the incident unfolded shortly before 7 p.m. July 19 when a Southfield woman’s ex-boyfriend broke into her apartment through a window, unannounced. He then entered a room occupied by the woman and her new boyfriend, who fired multiple shots at the ex-boyfriend.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
fox2detroit.com

FBI: Detectives find nearly 2,300 grams of meth in man's backpack at Detroit Greyhound Bus Station

DETROIT (FOX 2) - FBI detectives at the Greyhound Bus Station in Detroit say they found nearly 2,300 grams of crystal meth in a man's backpack earlier this year. According to an affidavit, the detectives were at the bus station looking for firearms, wanted felons, and people trafficking drugs when they started talking to 29-year-old Nicholas Dominique Woods-Gibby on Feb. 28.
DETROIT, MI
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy