More than 200 enjoy annual tour of gardens in Brick Township

BRICK TOWNSHIP — More than 200 people attended the Brick Garden Club’s 19th annual “Secret Garden Tour” Tuesday, gathering at the Robert Anstett Cultural Arts Center to embark on visits to seven local gardens.

The self-guided visits were organized on a map drawn up by Garden Club president Mary Lapolla and handed out with ticket purchases at the arts center. Ticket-holders also received copies of a pamphlet that highlighted the specialties of each of the seven gardens on the tour, which ran from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 12.

Tickets cost $25 and all the proceeds will go toward three separate scholarships of as much as $1,000 each that will be awarded to selected students who attend Brick Township High School, Brick Memorial High School or the Marine Academy of Technology and Environmental Science.

“It’s exciting and adventurous to see what people do, and I love to see how much money was raised afterward for the scholarships,” President Mary Lapolla said.

