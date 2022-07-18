Royal Farms delays their opening another two months

BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Royal Farms off of Route 70 in Brick has announced another delay in their opening, which is now set on Sept. 21 of this year.

The store began their construction back in spring of 2020 and experienced a series of delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. When construction was complete several more delays were issued, including this month which they had previously told The Ocean Star they had set to open.

On July 7, the store’s accountant, Breanna Richardson, gave notice of the delay and said that the store’s opening “has now been pushed out.” She also said that a reminder of this new date will be issued to the public a few weeks prior, unless there are further delays.

Brick Mayor John Ducey said he was disappointed to learn of Royal Farm’s delay. He said he expected a soft-opening this month since the store’s gas for their service station was scheduled to arrive July 11. He also confirms that the gas did arrive on schedule.

