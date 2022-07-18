ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brick, NJ

Township council approves $240,000 to buy EMT devices

By Madison Chris
Star News Group
Star News Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G7eXt_0gjmHOm900

BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Brick Township Council Tuesday approved a resolution awarding a $240,000 contract to supply chest compression devices for the Emergency Medical Services unit.

The successful bid by ZOLL Medical Corporation was reviewed by the township’s chief Emergency Medical Technician and the division of purchasing.

In response to a question by resident Anne Colin during Tuesday’s meeting Council President Vincent Minichino said that the chest compression devices are a step up from automatic defibrillators.

Councilwoman Andrea Zapcic added, “The machines allow CPR to be done mechanically so that it is faster and not subject to variation. It is calibrated to do everything properly and consistently.”

Officials said the $240,000 purchase will be covered in the 2022 budget, 2023 and 2024 budgets.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.

Check out our other Brick Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC New York

NJ Hospital Emergency Room Evacuated After A/C Units Go Offline, Mayor Says

A New Jersey hospital evacuated its emergency room and nearby units Wednesday after air conditioning units went offline with dangerously hot temperatures on tap for the foreseeable future, according to officials. Hackensack Meridian Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank confirmed the A/C issue in a statement and said it was...
HACKENSACK, NJ
ahherald.com

Odd/Even Watering for Monmouth County Customers of American Water

CAMDEN, N.J. – Given the recent consecutive days of hot, dry weather in Monmouth and Ocean Counties, New Jersey American Water is asking that customers in this region restrict their outdoor water use to odd/even days until further notice to help ease the demand on water supplies. “The recent...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

No AC Closes Hospital Emergency Room On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)

Air conditioning was not working at a Jersey Shore hospital forcing its emergency room to temporarily close, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The malfunction occurred at about 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 20 at Hackensack Meridian Health Systems, 1 Riverview Plaza in Red Bank, initial reports said. The hospital was...
RED BANK, NJ
ocscanner.news

TUCKERTON: WHAT’S GOING ON?

DAY 43 – OUT OF SERVICE. We are told that the Tuckerton Borough governing body approved some type of payment last evening to Great Bay Volunteer EMS for “supplies”. For some reason the last part of the borough council meeting was omitted from public media coverage. We are attempting to get the details.
TUCKERTON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brick, NJ
Brick, NJ
Government
ahherald.com

Route 35 in Holmdel to be Closed Friday Night

Route 35 to be closed and detoured Friday night through Saturday. morning between Union Avenue and Miller Avenue in Holmdel. Trenton – New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials today announced intermittent and full closures on Route 35 Friday night through Saturday morning in Holmdel. Beginning at 8 p.m....
HOLMDEL, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Multifamily Portfolio in Monmouth County Sold for $34 Million

A two-property, multifamily portfolio was recently sold in Monmouth County, New Jersey, for $34,000,000. The portfolio encompassed a 92-unit property in Belmar and an undisclosed 35-unit property nearby. The Belmar property is situated on Ocean Avenue, directly across from the Atlantic Ocean, and contains 84 one-bedroom units, eight two-bedroom units, and on-site parking. The undisclosed property consists of six studios, 23 one-bedroom units, and six two-bedroom units.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Stafford Township Police Chief Takes on Bigger Role at State Level

Stafford Township Police Chief Thomas Dellane is a man who likes to be involved in finding solutions to issues and develop procedures to make his police department and others more efficient and effective within their communities. Several weeks ago, his role as a law enforcement professional grew a bit. On...
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Town Welcoming Electric Vehicles

MANCHESTER – The township moved a step toward renewable energy technology with an ordinance that authorizes and encourages “electrical vehicle supply/service equipment (EVSE) and make ready parking spaces.”. Councilman James Vaccaro, who has been pushing for the renewable energy master plan concerning wind, geo thermal and more extensive...
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emt#Zoll Medical Corporation#Starnewsgroup Com
njbmagazine.com

First Intraoperative MRI System in NJ Installed at Hackensack University Medical Center

Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center has become the first hospital in New Jersey to acquire an intraoperative magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. The Siemens Healthineers MAGNETOM Combi Suite allows for MR images to be taken before surgery, enhancing presurgical planning, as well as during the procedure, to improve the accuracy of brain tumor removal. When not in use during surgery, the MRI suite is available for diagnostic imaging, adding to the hospital’s existing arsenal of imaging tools.
HACKENSACK, NJ
fox5ny.com

NJ home can be raised and lowered to avoid flooding

NEW JERSEY - "I'm going to put it up," John Bianco said as we stood inside a prototype home he built in the backyard of his business offices in Verona, New Jersey. He pressed a button on his phone and almost instantly you could hear the buzz of a motor starting.
VERONA, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
New Jersey 101.5

Car hits dump truck in Garden State Parkway work zone

TOMS RIVER — A car slammed into a dump truck in a work zone on the Garden State Parkway late Wednesday night. State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said the dump truck was pulling from the center median into the southbound travel lanes south of Exit 89 for Route 70 in Toms River when it was struck by VW Touareg.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

ORTLEY BEACH: CAR INTO HOUSE

Use caution in the area of Route 35 North at 6th due to a motor vehicle accident involving a car running into a house. First responders are on the scene. We have no information as to the extent of damaged or injuries since this is a developing story. Expect traffic delays.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Daily Voice

Ocean County Driver Sued For Smashing Into School Playground, Causing $16K In Damages: Report

A 47-year-old motorist from Ocean County has been sued for causing more than $16,000 in damages at a school playground, NJ Advance Media reported. An insurance company representing the Lakehurst Board of Education filed a lawsuit against Jackson Township resident David M. Rehl, the driver who allegedly lost control of his car on Friday, March 4 and crashed into three parked cars, bushes, a fire hydrant, a mailbox, and a fence at Lakehurst Elementary School, the outlet says, quoting court documents.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

PUBLIC SERVICE MESSAGE FROM SOUTH TOMS RIVER POLICE

Be prepared – you may become impaired. Whether it’s over the counter or a prescription, some medications may cause impairment. #SaferRoads #BigRisk #JerseyDrives #impaireddriving #jerseydrives #SafeRoadsNJ https://bit.ly/3Ex5s6n. Pam Condron DeCarlo on July 19, 2022 - 19:22 at 19:22. STRPD needs to start appearing on Dover Road early mornings...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Star News Group

Star News Group

Manasquan, NJ
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
392K+
Views
ABOUT

Star News Group is your local news source in southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties. Visit our website at Starnewsgroup.com for news from the pages of The Coast Star, The Ocean Star and Night & Day Magazine.

 https://starnewsgroup.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy