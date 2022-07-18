ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brick, NJ

Council responds to U.S. Fish and Wildlife on beach buggy issue

BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Brick Council Tuesday amended their ordinance on the use of beach buggies in plant-protected areas as a response to a formal recommendation made by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Fish and Wildlife requested that the Chapter 460 ordinance be amended to specifically include that plant-protected areas are prohibited from beach buggy access during certain times of the year. The Chapter 460 ordinance did not originally include mention of any “plant-protected areas.”

These plant-protected areas include, “endangered beach dwelling species such as seabeach amaranth (Amaranthus pumilus), seabeach knotweed (Polygonum glaucum), and seabeach sandwort (Honckenya peploides), all critically imperiled in New Jersey, are at risk of more frequent inundation and habitat loss as a result of sea level rise,” as written on New Jersey’s government website.

The township approved the full amendment, which now reads “-however no motor-vehicle or all-terrain vehicle shall be permitted to operate on or near plant-protected areas before November 30, which restriction shall specifically be included in any permit,” and retracted a month from the permitted time beach buggies may operate in beach areas, as well as plant-protected areas.

