Sea Girt Elementary praised by Board of Education

SEA GIRT — The Board of Education wrapped up the end of the school year with gratitude and admiration for the students and faculty at their June 23 meeting. Following the difficult three years of the COVID-19 pandemic, students were commended by the board for their resilience in the face of adversity.

Sea Girt Elementary School held graduations for preschool, kindergarten and eighth grade students on June 16, further celebrating the graduating class’s accomplishments with a ‘clap-out’ for eighth-graders on behalf of fellow students and faculty members on the last day of school.

“This was a fabulous school year, in my opinion,” said Superintendent and Principal Rick Papera. “But the closing and the end, as we kind of stepped further from the beginning of masks, just got better and better, and I think that our graduation ceremonies– pre-k, kindergarten and eighth grade– were really special.”

“It was a great end, and we’ll miss them… It was a good class,” he said, later adding, “We had a good end of year, and I look forward to a good start of the year.”

Looking forward

The Board of Education additionally expressed excitement for the summer, as the school prepares for various programs for school-aged children.

Students in grades three through five have the opportunity to continue practicing STEM skills through the STEM LEGO Camp, using enjoyable and playful materials that encourage creativity, all while learning about science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

A Brain Camp will be held for students entering second through fifth grade, allowing students to continue “exercising” their brains in language arts and math skills in a relaxed environment.

Mindfulness and Mindful Movement classes will be available for those in grades four through eight, where students are able practice mindfulness, a health and wellness strategy to improve anxiety and focus, among others. The classes will offer meditation, breathing exercises and stretches that will help students connect with their inner calm.

The Pre-High Summer Reading Program will be held in SGES teacher Mrs. Walters’ classroom, creating an environment where PreHigh students can work on their summer reading assignments and engaging in discussions with their peers about summer reading books– paired with breakfast and time spent at the beach.

Recent kindergarten graduates who may feel nervous to enter first grade have the option to participate in the Welcome to First Grade Summer Program, where they can meet their classmates and learn skills that will help prepare them for the upcoming school year.

The Board of Education is also offering a 2022 Summer Music Program led by teacher Mr. Mundie for students in grades K-8 who are interested in enhancing their musical skills with no costs. Lessons include Concert Band lessons, Recorder Ensemble lessons, and Piano, Guitar, and Ukulele lessons.

For more information on the programs, visit the Sea Girt Elementary School website at seagirt.k12.nj.us.

