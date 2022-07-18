Mayor and council award federal grant to social service programs

BRICK TOWNSHIP — After receiving a grant of $54,438 from the federal government, Brick’s Mayor John Ducey was able to present checks to several social service projects at the municipal building on Tuesday.

“We award these funds via grants to agencies, as well as programs that are here in Brick that serve our residents,” Mayor Ducey said. “The selection process is not easy and the council and I appreciate all the hard work from all of the organizations that have applied.”

Called up to receive the checks were representatives of The Arc, Big Brothers/ Big Sisters, Caregiver Volunteers of Central Jersey, Church of the Visitation, Meals on Wheels, Dottie’s House, Interfaith Hospitality Network, Jersey Shore Council Boy Scouts, Ocean’s Harbor House, Providence House, Brick Morning Rotary Club on behalf of the Shore Movement Food Drive, True Vine Community Services, Church of Epiphany, and Contact of Ocean and Monmouth Counties.

The Arc was awarded $3,500 “to provide vocational skills and training for people with intellectual disabilities,” said the mayor.

