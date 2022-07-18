ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brick, NJ

Mayor and council award federal grant to social service programs

By Madison Chris
Star News Group
Star News Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XYX0Q_0gjmHHb400

BRICK TOWNSHIP — After receiving a grant of $54,438 from the federal government, Brick’s Mayor John Ducey was able to present checks to several social service projects at the municipal building on Tuesday.

“We award these funds via grants to agencies, as well as programs that are here in Brick that serve our residents,” Mayor Ducey said. “The selection process is not easy and the council and I appreciate all the hard work from all of the organizations that have applied.”

Called up to receive the checks were representatives of The Arc, Big Brothers/ Big Sisters, Caregiver Volunteers of Central Jersey, Church of the Visitation, Meals on Wheels, Dottie’s House, Interfaith Hospitality Network, Jersey Shore Council Boy Scouts, Ocean’s Harbor House, Providence House, Brick Morning Rotary Club on behalf of the Shore Movement Food Drive, True Vine Community Services, Church of Epiphany, and Contact of Ocean and Monmouth Counties.

The Arc was awarded $3,500 “to provide vocational skills and training for people with intellectual disabilities,” said the mayor.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.

Check out our other Brick Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
centraljersey.com

Monmouth County News Briefs, July 20

The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners has announced that 93 nonprofit organizations in the county are being awarded grants in the total amount of $24.28 million through the Monmouth County American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) COVID-19 Community Recovery Grant Program. The commissioners approved the grants at their regular meeting...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
thecoaster.net

Future of Holy Spirit Church Still Undecided

A developer wants to demolish Holy Spirit Church in city. The Asbury Park Planning Board voted to take up the application to demolish Holy Spirit church again Mon., July 25 at its regular meeting as more questions were raised about the deed to the property written in the 1880’s.
ahherald.com

Odd/Even Watering for Monmouth County Customers of American Water

CAMDEN, N.J. – Given the recent consecutive days of hot, dry weather in Monmouth and Ocean Counties, New Jersey American Water is asking that customers in this region restrict their outdoor water use to odd/even days until further notice to help ease the demand on water supplies. “The recent...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brick, NJ
Brick, NJ
Government
NBC New York

NJ Hospital Emergency Room Evacuated After A/C Units Go Offline, Mayor Says

A New Jersey hospital evacuated its emergency room and nearby units Wednesday after air conditioning units went offline with dangerously hot temperatures on tap for the foreseeable future, according to officials. Hackensack Meridian Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank confirmed the A/C issue in a statement and said it was...
HACKENSACK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Here’s how you can stop the madness in NJ schools (Opinion)

Trouble is brewing in many school districts across the state. I've been talking about the push by parents to get control over their own kids' education for several months now. From the sexualized curriculum to segregation based on vaccine status to the forced testing for teachers, things seem out-of-control for those of us living in the world of normal. Now it's getting worse.
TRENTON, NJ
trentondaily.com

Innovative Housing Vessel Ready for Boarding in Trenton

An innovative, user-centric new housing solution from Vessel Technologies, Inc. has landed at 121 Perry Street, opening up opportunities to lease exciting, sustainable, and universally accessible apartments at attainable prices. Leveraging strategies borrowed from consumer product development companies, Vessel’s unique design incorporates the latest software-enabled technologies, sustainable building materials, and...
TRENTON, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Ducey
ocscanner.news

TUCKERTON: WHAT’S GOING ON?

DAY 43 – OUT OF SERVICE. We are told that the Tuckerton Borough governing body approved some type of payment last evening to Great Bay Volunteer EMS for “supplies”. For some reason the last part of the borough council meeting was omitted from public media coverage. We are attempting to get the details.
TUCKERTON, NJ
morristowngreen.com

Randolph man convicted in health insurance scheme involving former Morris Township school principal

A federal jury has convicted a Randolph man for scheming to defraud public health benefits plans by ordering medically unnecessary compound prescriptions. Matthew Puccio, 40, will face up to 10 years in prison and fines of $250,000 or twice the gross gain or loss from his crime, when sentenced this fall, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said in a statement.
RANDOLPH, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Volunteers#Social Service#Central Jersey#Intellectual Disabilities#Church Of The Visitation#Arc#Starnewsgroup Com
thesandpaper.net

Stafford Township Police Chief Takes on Bigger Role at State Level

Stafford Township Police Chief Thomas Dellane is a man who likes to be involved in finding solutions to issues and develop procedures to make his police department and others more efficient and effective within their communities. Several weeks ago, his role as a law enforcement professional grew a bit. On...
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Multifamily Portfolio in Monmouth County Sold for $34 Million

A two-property, multifamily portfolio was recently sold in Monmouth County, New Jersey, for $34,000,000. The portfolio encompassed a 92-unit property in Belmar and an undisclosed 35-unit property nearby. The Belmar property is situated on Ocean Avenue, directly across from the Atlantic Ocean, and contains 84 one-bedroom units, eight two-bedroom units, and on-site parking. The undisclosed property consists of six studios, 23 one-bedroom units, and six two-bedroom units.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
njbmagazine.com

First Intraoperative MRI System in NJ Installed at Hackensack University Medical Center

Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center has become the first hospital in New Jersey to acquire an intraoperative magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. The Siemens Healthineers MAGNETOM Combi Suite allows for MR images to be taken before surgery, enhancing presurgical planning, as well as during the procedure, to improve the accuracy of brain tumor removal. When not in use during surgery, the MRI suite is available for diagnostic imaging, adding to the hospital’s existing arsenal of imaging tools.
HACKENSACK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
thesandpaper.net

Recycle Plastic Bags, Wrap at Selected Stores, Not in Household Bins

Ocean County’s Department of Solid Waste Management regularly reminds area residents and vacationers that plastic bags, wrap and film cannot be placed in curbside recycling, as these materials hamper single-stream sorting efficiency, and can damage the processing equipment. The machinery at the county’s recycling center in Lakewood jams consistently because of bags and other unacceptable plastics mixed in with the recyclables.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Star News Group

Star News Group

Manasquan, NJ
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
392K+
Views
ABOUT

Star News Group is your local news source in southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties. Visit our website at Starnewsgroup.com for news from the pages of The Coast Star, The Ocean Star and Night & Day Magazine.

 https://starnewsgroup.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy