Brittney Griner – Let’s all stay out of Russia

 3 days ago
Brittney Griner is an American basketball star on trial in a courtroom outside of Moscow. She is a prisoner of Russia and is facing a possible prison sentence on drug charges. Griner recently pled guilty after Russian authorities accused her of having a vape cartridge with hashish oil in her luggage...

Ruth Schofield
2d ago

If she hates America and wants to disrespect our flag and country ... hope she ends up there for a long time ... she's guilty ... do the time ... KARMA

Rosemary Mancini
3d ago

Really ? And take a knee ??? I’m just saying NO!!!! It’s easy to find out how to travel abroad with medications or vitamins and supplements. But someone so above the law and rebellious can take the punishment then—it’s called jail time. Don’t want him/her/it back.

Angela
3d ago

The title of the article is misleading. It's trying to make it appear like her quote but it's just the writer's opinion. CLICKBAIT

