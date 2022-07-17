PFF: Jets' Tyler Conklin is top threat in red zone

The New York Jets shelled out dollars in free agency, even double dipping at a few positions. Amongst that faction was their tight end additions.

The signing of CJ Uzomah has caught more attention. However, Pro Football Focus suggests the Jets need to make sure their other signee in Tyler Conklin gets involved in the red zone specifically.

The football analytics outlet released their grades for tight ends in the red zone last season. Conklin, not Uzomah, is the one that sees his name pop up.

Conklin notched 61 catches for 594 yards and three touchdowns in 2021 while with the Minnesota Vikings. All those numbers were far and away career highs for Conklin.

He’ll have to find a way to put up the stats in New York while splitting time with Uzomah. But PFF suggests Conklin should be used in the red zone because he was their 11th best tight end in that area of the field last year.

A big reason for that was a good set of hands from Conklin.

Here’s PFF’s breakdown on Conklin’s game in the red zone: