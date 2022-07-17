ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

PFF: Jets' Tyler Conklin is top threat in red zone

By Nick Wojton
 4 days ago
The New York Jets shelled out dollars in free agency, even double dipping at a few positions. Amongst that faction was their tight end additions.

The signing of CJ Uzomah has caught more attention. However, Pro Football Focus suggests the Jets need to make sure their other signee in Tyler Conklin gets involved in the red zone specifically.

The football analytics outlet released their grades for tight ends in the red zone last season. Conklin, not Uzomah, is the one that sees his name pop up.

Conklin notched 61 catches for 594 yards and three touchdowns in 2021 while with the Minnesota Vikings. All those numbers were far and away career highs for Conklin.

He’ll have to find a way to put up the stats in New York while splitting time with Uzomah. But PFF suggests Conklin should be used in the red zone because he was their 11th best tight end in that area of the field last year.

A big reason for that was a good set of hands from Conklin.

Here’s PFF’s breakdown on Conklin’s game in the red zone:

Catching 10 of his 16 red-zone targets in 2021, Conklin posted 65 yards and three touchdowns. While his 6.5 yards per reception average wasn’t great, he didn’t drop a single pass and brought down 90.9% of his catchable targets.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas doesn't scary anyone at getting to QB, so Pittman wants that to change

The Arkansas pass-rush has been subpar for a while now. But Arkansas coach Sam Pittman expects that to change in 2022. The last time the Razorbacks defense finished in the top-half of the SEC in sacks was in 2013 when future NFLers Chris Smith and Trey Flowers were making waves at defensive end. Last year’s Arkansas team had just 25 sacks, the second worst mark in the league just in front of Vanderbilt’s nine.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Alabama hoops star reaches buyout with Thunder, signs with Warriors

Former Alabama forward JaMychal Green reached a contract buyout agreement with the Oklahoma City Thunder and signed with the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. Just a month ago, Green and a 2027 first-round draft pick were traded from the Denver Nuggets to the Thunder for Peyton Watson. Now, it appears that the native of Montgomery, Alabama is set to join the reigning NBA Champions in Golden State.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC Basketball recruiting target setting visits

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program are in pursuit of a few prospects in the 2024 recruiting class. And one of them is five-star shooting guard Cam Scott. The Lexington, South Carolina native is quickly climbing the recruiting rankings as he’s a top 20 prospect per recruiting services.  At 6-foot-5, 165-pounds, Scott has a total of 14 offers in his recruitment including one from North Carolina. In addition to UNC teams like Oregon, Miami, Florida State, Ole Miss and Texas Tech among others are showing interest. And now he’s ready to set some visits. Scott talked to Jamie Shaw of On3 and...
LEXINGTON, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LSU pitcher Paul Gervase reverses course after he was drafted by Mets, will now go pro

On Monday night, LSU relief pitcher Paul Gervase tweeted “Tiger nation!! LETS RUN IT BACK! #GeauxTigers !!!!”. But on Tuesday, Gervase was drafted by the Mets at pick No. 359 in Round 12, and it seems as though his plans have changed and he will now head to the Big Apple. He has since deleted the tweet announcing his return, and in a new post, he implies that he will be moving on and signing with New York.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Pro Football Rumors

Newly-drafted Jets RB Breece Hall to start in 2022

In addition to three first-round picks, the Jets also selected the first running back of the 2022 NFL Draft, taking Iowa State’s Breece Hall in the second round at 36th overall. After New York finished the 2021 NFL season as a bottom-10 team in rushing yards, last year’s starter, Michael Carter, is expected to take a back seat to Hall in 2022, according to Mike Kaye of Pro Football Network.
AMES, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Teddy Bridgewater's comments have caught the eye of LeBron James

Earlier in the week, Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater took to social media to speak on a growing issue that he’s seeing with athletes in today’s sports. Tired of seeing football players portray this tough guy image or pretend he’s a gangsta. You went to school, attended those classes and some even go their college degree. Now you might have 1.5% of professional football players that’s on that but the remaining 98.5% are only “football tough.”
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

