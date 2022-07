League of Legends‘ newest event has arrived, the Star Guardian Event has arrived and with it an enormous amount of lore, drops, skins and more. The event begins July 14 and will end about a month later August 24. Not only will this be one of the longer events, but it will also be one of the most unique ones yet. Take a look below to see everything that is available for the event.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO