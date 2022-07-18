ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo supermarket shooter arraigned on federal hate crime charges

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The white gunman charged with killing 10 Black people in a racist mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket pleaded not guilty Monday to federal hate crime charges that could be punishable by the death penalty. Payton Gendron was indicted last week on hate crimes...

