Buffalo supermarket shooter arraigned on federal hate crime charges

Bruce Springsteen fans are upset as ticket prices for his upcoming U.S. tour are already soaring as high as $4,400 for mid-range floor seats in Tampa, Florida, and other cities. Variety reports the tickets are technically face value on Ticketmaster — not from a third-party reseller — due to the ticketing company’s “dynamic pricing” program where “platinum tickets” can fluctuate in price due to demand. Representatives for The Boss and Ticketmaster have not commented on the issue, which has occurred for other high-profile concerts like Harry Styles and Paul McCartney. Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will play two Upstate New York shows in 2023: March 14 at the MVP Arena in Albany and March 23 at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo; tickets for Albany go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and Buffalo on Wednesday, July 27.

ALBANY, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO