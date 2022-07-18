ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park Hills, MO

J-98 Trading Post Numbers Monday, 7/18/22

 3 days ago

(Area code is 573 unless noted) ***KJFF TRADING POST AM 1400 9:30 AM TO 10AM. 636-937-5005***. ***********************************************************. PLEASE REMEMBER TO BE BRIEF AND LIMIT YOUR CALLS TO 3 TIMES A WEEK. The Trading Post, Brought To You By Patsy’s Furniture In Park Hills… You’ll Love To Shop At Patsy’s...

mymoinfo.com

Farmington Chamber Hears About The Economy

(Farmington) The state of our nations economy has been a hot topic of discussion in 2022. And that was the main topic of discussion at the July Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce meeting. Doctor David Yaskewich is an assistant professor of economics at Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau. He says it’s not all bad news.
FARMINGTON, MO
mymoinfo.com

Farmington Girls Selling Lemonade For A Cause

Fresh lemon and glasses of lemon water on white rustic wooden table top. Vintage style. Still life. Food styling shot. (Farmington) A group of girls in Farmington will be selling lemonade for a good cause Thursday+ and Friday. Ashley Grindstaff is the mother of several of these girls. She says it’s something they look forward too every year.
FARMINGTON, MO
mymoinfo.com

Heart of Texas concert coming to Herculaneum this Sunday

(Herculaneum) Those looking to enjoy some country music and not wanting to get out in the heat can come indoors for a special concert series in Herculaneum this Sunday. The Heart of Texas is coming to Jefferson County, and the Gateway Country Music Association is presenting several musical acts. David Byers is one of those playing this weekend. He says they have some pretty well-known country artists.
HERCULANEUM, MO
mymoinfo.com

It’s Almost Time for the Baby Boomer Reunion Concert in Farmington

(Farmington) It’s almost time for this year’s Baby Boomer Reunion concerts at the Farmington Centene Center. There are three shows during the first weekend in August. Dr. Kevin White is the Mineral Area College music coordinator. He says you will hear the greatest hits of rock, pop and...
FARMINGTON, MO
mymoinfo.com

Welding Pre-Apprenticeship Program At Mineral Area College

(Park Hills) A new welding program is coming to Mineral Area College in Park Hills. Stacey Wideman is a program support specialist with the college. Wideman says the program lasts up to two months. There’s a lot of flexibility in regards to how you can participate. If you’re wondering...
PARK HILLS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Jefferson College looking for new food service provider

(Jefferson County) Jefferson College is looking for a new food service provider after the board of trustees approved to ratify a termination of a contract with American Food & Vending. American Food & Vending had been contracted with the college for about a year. The board of trustees approved the...
FOOD SERVICE
mymoinfo.com

Festus 253 Defeats Ste. Gen 150 In ALB Zone Tournament

(Ballwin) Festus Post 253 and Ste. Genevieve Post 150 battled for the sixth time this season Wednesday night, but this time with higher stakes. Post 253 got only their second win against Post 150 with a final score of 7-5 in the American Legion AAA Zone 4 Tournament. 253 got out to an early 6-2 lead by the end of three innings, but Ste. Gen was able to cut the deficit to 2 in the bottom of the fifth. However, Ste. Gen couldn’t find a way to tie it up. Festus continues on in the winner’s bracket and will face Jackson Post 158 Thursday. Ste. Genevieve will have a day off and will play the winner of Eureka Post 177 and Lemay Post 162 Friday. It’s possible that Wednesday night’s game won’t be the last time Post 253 and Post 150 play each other. If Festus loses Thursday and Ste. Genevieve wins Friday they will play again Friday night for a spot in the finals. If both teams win out, they will play in the Zone 4 Tournament Finals on Saturday.
FESTUS, MO
#7 18 22#Bonne Terre Antiques
mymoinfo.com

Annual Blues and Funk Festival this weekend in Festus

Cape Town, South Africa, people celebrating and having fun at city party, jazz band playing. (Festus) The annual Blues and Funk Festival in Festus is coming up this Saturday. The event is sponsored by the Festus Tourism Commission. Barb Lowry is the Festus Director of Tourism and Recreation. She says...
mymoinfo.com

Rose Marie Nemeth — Service 7/23/22 11 A.M.

Rose Marie Nemeth of Hillsboro passed away Sunday (7/17), at the age of 97. The funeral service will be Saturday (7/23) morning at approx 10:20 at the Robert D. Brown Funeral Home in Hillsboro, then will proceed to Good Shepherd Catholic Church for Mass at 11. Burial in the Glade Chapel Cemetery in Hillsboro.
HILLSBORO, MO
mymoinfo.com

Arlene F. DeGonia — Service 7/28/22 9 A.M.

Arlene F. DeGonia of Hillsboro passed away Sunday, July 17th, she was 86 years old. The funeral service will be Thursday morning, July 28th at 9 at the Robert D. Brown Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Burial in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Visitation for Arlene DeGonia will be Wednesday morning,...
HILLSBORO, MO
NewsBreak
Economy
mymoinfo.com

EPA to Host Public Meeting in Potosi for Washington County Residents

(Potosi) The E.P.A. is proposing interim cleanup plans to address lead and other heavy metal contamination in groundwater in domestic drinking wells for the Washington County Lead District’s Superfund Sites at Furnace Creek, Old Mines, Potosi and Richwoods. A public meeting through Zoom will be held Thursday evening from...
POTOSI, MO
mymoinfo.com

A number of items stolen from home in House Springs

(Jefferson County) Several miscellaneous items were taken from a home in the 6900 block of Duckworth Lane in House Springs. Sheriff’s office spokesman Grant Bissell says the incident happened sometime between July 2nd and 11th. A number of items like Hot Wheels and Harley Davidson toys was taken from...
HOUSE SPRINGS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Festus Blues and Funk Festival has been rescheduled

(Festus) Due to the high temperatures and triple-digit heat index numbers expected this weekend, the City of Festus has postponed and rescheduled the Blues and Funk Festival this Saturday evening. Festus Director of Tourism and Recreation, Barb Lowry says it made sense to reschedule it for the fall. The Festus...
FESTUS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Michael Keesee – Service 3:00 7/24/22

Michael Keesee of Irondale died Wednesday at the age of 45. The funeral service will be 3:00 Sunday at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi. Visitation for Michael Keesee will be 1 to 3 Sunday at the funeral home.
IRONDALE, MO
mymoinfo.com

State Representative Wright On Special Session

(Farmington) State Representative Dale Wright of Farmington is running unapposed this year for another term in the legislature. He’s also getting ready for a special session of the legislature later this year. Wright says the governor wants to discuss two topics. The second part of the special session would...
FARMINGTON, MO
mymoinfo.com

Viola “Mae” Barton — Service 7/20/22 10 A.M.

Viola “Mae” Barton of Arnold, passed away Monday (7/18), she was 87 years old. Visitation for Viola “Mae” Barton will be Wednesday (7/20) from 9 until the time of the funeral service at 10 at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus. Burial in Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens in Crystal City.
ARNOLD, MO
mymoinfo.com

Travis Partney for Jefferson County Circuit Judge Division 3

(Hillsboro) Current Assistant Prosecutor Travis Partney has spent several years in the Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and he’s looking to move up. Partney is running for Jefferson County Circuit Court Judge in Division 3. He says he’s moved up the ladder in the prosecutor’s office and is ready for a new challenge.
mymoinfo.com

Wanda Marie Mills – Service 7/22/22

Wanda Marie Mills of Park Hills died Wednesday at the age of 95. The funeral service will be Friday afternoon at 2:30 at C.Z. Boyer and Son Caldwell Chapel in Park Hills. Visitation for Wanda Mills will be Friday afternoon from 1 until 2:30 at C.Z. Boyer and Son Cladwell Chapel.
PARK HILLS, MO

Community Policy