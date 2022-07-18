J-98 Trading Post Numbers Monday, 7/18/22

(Ballwin) Festus Post 253 and Ste. Genevieve Post 150 battled for the sixth time this season Wednesday night, but this time with higher stakes. Post 253 got only their second win against Post 150 with a final score of 7-5 in the American Legion AAA Zone 4 Tournament. 253 got out to an early 6-2 lead by the end of three innings, but Ste. Gen was able to cut the deficit to 2 in the bottom of the fifth. However, Ste. Gen couldn’t find a way to tie it up. Festus continues on in the winner’s bracket and will face Jackson Post 158 Thursday. Ste. Genevieve will have a day off and will play the winner of Eureka Post 177 and Lemay Post 162 Friday. It’s possible that Wednesday night’s game won’t be the last time Post 253 and Post 150 play each other. If Festus loses Thursday and Ste. Genevieve wins Friday they will play again Friday night for a spot in the finals. If both teams win out, they will play in the Zone 4 Tournament Finals on Saturday.

