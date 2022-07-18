Police seek suspect in Glastonbury bank robbery

Police are looking for information on a man who robbed People's United Bank in Glastonbury on Saturday. Courtesy of Glastonbury Police Department.

GLASTONBURY — Police are looking for a man who robbed the People’s United Bank branch on Glastonbury Boulevard on Saturday.

According to the police, the suspect is believed to be a white male in his 30s, wearing a blue “Colchester” T-shirt, a tan hat, and a surgical mask. He left the scene in a white vehicle.

The suspect approached the teller with a note demanding money. Police reported that the suspect did not show or indicate that he was armed.

The amount of cash taken was not disclosed.

Anyone with information about the incident or suspect should contact Officer Barret of the Glastonbury Police Department Investigations Division at 860-652-4268.