Oswego, NY

Oswego Little League 12U All-Stars defeat Cicero

By STAFF REPORTS editor@palltimes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOSWEGO — Behind strong pitching performances by Logan Cavellier and Maddox Browngardt, the Oswego Little League 12U All-Stars earned a 7-4 win over Cicero in pool play of the District 8 tournament on Saturday. Cavellier pitched the first three innings, allowing only one hit, while Browngardt struck out...

Oswego 10U All-Stars roll past Liverpool, 17-0

CICERO — The Oswego 10U All-Stars set the tone early, scoring nine runs in the top of the first en route to a 17-0 mercy-rule victory over Liverpool on Wednesday. The offense was clicking from the first pitch, with the first three batters all reaching base before a misplay in the field allowed Michael Krawczyk to score the game’s first run. Easton Broadwell followed up with an RBI single, scoring Shawny Baldwin. Greyson Joseph stole home to make it 3-0, and another misplay in the field allowed Nolan Sweet to score. An RBI single by Matthew Woodruff made it 5-0, and a pitch to the backstop allowed Yandel Santiago to score a sixth run for Oswego.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego 12U All-Stars fall to Baldwinsville in pool play

OSWEGO — The Oswego Little League 12U All-Stars fell behind in the opening innings and were unable to rally all the way back, falling 10-3 to Baldwinsville in pool play of the District 8 Tournament on Tuesday. Baldwinsville took an early lead, scoring four runs in the top of...
OSWEGO, NY
New York State Men’s Amateur Championship field set

Sectional qualifying has determined who advanced to the 99th New York State Men’s Amateur Championship at Onondaga Golf & Country Club in Fayetteville, Aug. 9-11, as well as the 80th state Boys’ 18U Junior Amateur Championship at Soaring Eagles Golf Course at Mark Twain State Park in Horseheads, July 26-27.
HORSEHEADS, NY
Oswego Kartway preparing for Battle at the Bullring

OSWEGO — Oswego Kartway has announced nine division partners for the upcoming three-race King of the Kartway Series, which will open Aug. 12 with the Battle at the Bullring. Nine divisions of racing will be featured across the three-race series. These include Compass Federal Credit Union Jr. Red Clone, In10sity Karting Jr. Green Clone, In10sity Karting Jr. Purple Clone, Premiere Landscaping Jr. Blue Clone, Mike Babcock Racing Jr. Unrestricted, Burritt Motors Clone Light, Marsden Supply Co. Clone Heavy, Burke’s Home Centers Clone Super Heavy, and Lucky 7’s Landscaping Pro Clone 360.
OSWEGO, NY
Super DIRTcar Series returns to Weedsport Speedway for Hall of Fame 100

WEEDSPORT — The Super DIRTcar Series will roar back into Weedsport Speedway on Sunday, July 24, for the Hall of Fame 100. It will be the Series’ second stop at Weedsport this season, offering not only a $10,000 payout to the victor of the 100-lap feature, but a guaranteed starting spot at the 50th running of NAPA Super DIRT Week in October at Oswego Speedway.
WEEDSPORT, NY
Oswego River Hawks notch first win with 24-10 victory over Golden Bears

The Oswego LC River Hawks box lacrosse team defeated the Virginia Golden Bears 24-10 last weekend, recording their first win in NABLL action. The win came a day after the River Hawks played their closest game yet with the Utica Yeti, losing by a 14-8 final score. “We’re getting there,”...
OSWEGO, NY
Players to watch in the Syracuse TBT Regional

With the Syracuse TBT Regional a couple of days away we thought it might help to point out one player from each team that Syracuse Orange fans might want to keep an eye on over the weekend. You already are familar with Boeheim’s Army but here’s someone from the other seven teams playing at OCC that you might remember as these teams compete to advance to Dayton to play for the $1 million prize.
SYRACUSE, NY
Mikel Jones Says Nutrition Program is Hindering SU From Success

Some interesting comments surfaced recently in an interview that Locked on Syracuse aired with Syracuse football defensive lineman Steve Linton’s high school coach. Towards the back half of the conversation, hosts and former Fizzers Matt Bonaparte and Brad Klein asked a question to Roger HolmesI , the head coach at Dublin High School in Georgia, regarding how Linton can get better ahead of his senior season. Here are some of the things Coach Holmes had to say:
SYRACUSE, NY
Limited tickets remain for 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill

Pittsford, N.Y. — Tickets have already sold out for the final three rounds of the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club. The event is coming to the Rochester area May 15-21, 2023. Tickets are now on sale for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday practice rounds, along with Thursday's opening round of the tournament.
ROCHESTER, NY
James ‘Gary’ LeRoy

James “Gary” LeRoy, 80, a resident of County Route 4 in the Town of Scriba, passed away Sunday in Oswego. Gary was born in New York City, the son of the late Ralph and Elizabeth (Wheeler) LeRoy. He had lived in the Oswego area for most of his life.
OSWEGO, NY
5 Players for Syracuse to Look Out For

We’re about five weeks away from Syracuse Football’s season opener against Louisville. SU is hoping to improve on a 5-7 season, the third consecutive losing effort for Head Coach Dino Babers and company. The hill that the Orange must climb to change that in 2022 is quite steep....
SYRACUSE, NY
Milan Orin Hubbard

Milan Orin Hubbard, 79, of Fulton, NY, passed after a long illness on Sunday, July 17, 2022, in the presence of his loving family. Milan attended Hannibal School District where he met his wife, Delores, and many of his lifelong friends. He owned and operated The Friendly Tavern in Fairdale from 1968 to 1973 until moving to Fulton to take on the role of Mount Adnah Cemetery Superintendent, which he retired from in 2005. Milan was very involved with the Fulton Community as a member of the Fulton BPOE #830. He was elected twice as the Exalted Ruler (1982-1984 and 2001-2002) and was named Elk of the Year in 1991. He was instrumental in relocating the Elk’s Lodge to its current location at Pierce Drive. While living in Hannibal, Milan served as a volunteer fire fighter and was awarded an honorary lifetime membership of the Hannibal Volunteer Fire Department from 1964 to present. Milan was also an avid sportsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing at his camp in Norwich, NY. He remained athletic until he could no longer play golf or bowl, but he never stopped loving the Yankees. In 1998, he was inducted into the Fulton Bowling Hall of Fame. Milan will always be remembered by his children as being an amazing father and a loving grandfather and great-grandfather.
FULTON, NY
Highest rated Asian restaurants in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor

STACKER (WSYR-TV)– What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness. Syracuse features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip...
SYRACUSE, NY
Upstate NY angler reels in two river monsters days apart

Chad Jackson, from New Hartford, recently reeled in a 36-inch tiger muskie and a 45-inch northern pike three days apart from the same spot on the Mohawk River in Utica. Jackson caught both fish at dusk, using live shiners and a bobber. Jackson’s epic twofer started when he noticed what...

