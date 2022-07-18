ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Four Rockford teens, 14 and 15, charged in stolen car, guns arrest

By John Clark
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AzIUA_0gjmF8Eq00

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police said they arrested four of five teens, ages 14 and 15, who were reportedly caught with guns Sunday in a car that was reported stolen from Elgin.

According to police, officers spotted the car in the area of Whitman Street and Haskell Avenue around 10:30 p.m. and followed it until it went into an alley in the 600 block of Acorn Street.

As police approached, the male front passenger got out and ran was was not located.

Police arrested the 15-year-old boy who was driving, and three girls who were passengers in the back seat.

Police added that they found two handguns inside the car.

The 15-year-old driver was charged with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

The three girls were charged with Criminal Trespass to a Vehicle.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 7

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police seek to identify Rockford arson suspect

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police are asking the public to help them identify an arson suspect who was captured on a surveillance camera. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the 1900 block of Wisteria Road early Thursday morning for an aggravated arson. Police say the suspect also stole a purple 2012 […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police track drug sales to South Beloit couple

SOUTH BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — South Beloit Police say an investigation into narcotics trafficking led them to the home of Donna Louise Honaker, 63, and Tommy Joe Honaker, 46, who were arrested Thursday. According to police, the pair were identified as suspects in the investigation that began in May, and on July 21st a raid […]
SOUTH BELOIT, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Stolen Car#Rockford Police#Nexstar Media Inc
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police say Rockford crack dealer caught in the act

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police arrested Audie Murphy, 55, after detectives witnessed a drug deal on 11th Street on Tuesday. Authorities say Murphy is a suspect in several narcotics trafficking complaints. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department received complaints of transactions taking place in the 4400 block of 11th Street and began an investigation. Murphy was […]
ROCKFORD, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 16, shot in Englewood

CHICAGO - A boy was shot while walking outside Wednesday evening in the Englewood neighborhood. The 16-year-old was outside around 6:30 p.m. in the 800 block of West 59th Street when gunfire broke out and he was shot in the thigh, police said. He was transported to Stroger Hospital where...
CHICAGO, IL
WIFR

Police looking for third suspect after major drug bust in DeKalb

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - Police are looking for a 39-year-old man after one of the largest drug busts in DeKalb Police Department history. On July 14, officers searched an apartment on Kimberly Drive and found more than 10 pounds of cannabis, 84 ecstasy pills, four illegal guns, 2.5 pints of promethazine and around $130,000 in cash.
DEKALB, IL
WSPY NEWS

Hinckley Police issue three public alerts in three days

Three public alerts have been issued by the Hinckley Police Department in as many days. At 3:50 p.m. Tuesday, there was an attempted child abduction near Route 30 and Walnut Street involving two girls. A driver pulled his car over, asking them if they wanted to get in his car for ice cream.
HINCKLEY, IL
WIFR

Neighbor calls for help during Rockford apartment fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An apartment resident called for help Thursday after their smoke detector alerted them of a fire somewhere in their building. First responders dispatched just after 12:30 on Thursday to apartments in the 4200 block of Beach Street. When they arrived, they found smoke billowing out of a first floor floor unit. The fire was brought under control and contained in the apartment where it started.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Narcotics Arrest In Winnebago County

On Tuesday July 19th at approximately 4:00 in the afternoon members of the Winnebago County Sheriffs Police Narcotics Unit, along with the Winnebago County Sheriffs Police Crime Deterrence Unit, were in the area of the 4400 block of 11th Street conducting a narcotics investigation due to complaints of narcotics being sold in the area.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Armed Robbery To A Citizen At Walmart In Rochelle

Shortly after 1:30 this afternoon a armed robbery to a citizen reportedly occurred at 311 Il Route 38, the Walmart location in Rochelle. Initial reports are a black male, possibly a teenager, wearing all black clothing, a black mask and a black backpack robbed a citizen in the parking lot and then fled in a light blue passenger car with a purple license plate, heading eastbound from Walmart.
ROCHELLE, IL
WBBM News Radio

Teen employee at grocery store near Rockford charged with sabotaging gas line in order to get out of work early

LOVES PARK (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - An employee at a grocery store near Rockford is accused of going to extreme lengths in order to have a shorter shift. 19-year-old Kyle Lombardi has been charged with disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property for twice intentionally damaging a gas line at the Schnucks on Harlem Road in Loves Park, 5 miles north of Rockford, so that he could get out of work early. Police said Lombardi admitted to the acts that occurred on June 24 and last Wednesday, July 13.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy