I’m from Denver, but was in San Antonio with my family for my sons graduation from Air Force Basic Training. On our last night, after I had just said my final goodbyes to my son, the rest of us went to dinner. Afterward, we wanted to explore the area and enjoy the beautiful Pearl neighborhood. My sister-in-law and I branched off from the rest of the family when I spotted the heart. I will always remember it as a sweet reminder of the amazing weekend we got to spend with my son before he starts his journey.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO