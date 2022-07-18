ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Armed Rockford man charged with battery to police during arrest

By John Clark
 3 days ago
Photo: Winnebago County Jail

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police arrested Deangelo Laster, 30, on Friday after he allegedly tried to hide from police in a Broadway business while armed with a gun.

According to Rockford Police, Laster was wanted on several outstanding warrants. He was spotted by officers in the 2700 block of Broadway around 9:55 p.m. Friday.

He went into the business, police said, and went to the back of the store carrying a satchel, disobeying officers’ commands.

Police said he was seen reaching into the satchel, and became involved in a struggle with officers. Later, police said a loaded gun was found inside the satchel.

Laster was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Resisting Arrest, and Aggravated Battery to Police.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.

