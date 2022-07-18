Grant County deputies scour waters north of Soap Lake for missing man

Image via Grant County Sheriff's Office, Facebook

SOAP LAKE, Wash. — Deputies and water rescue crews from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office spent the weekend scouring Alkali Lake for a missing person who they suspect to have drowned in the body of water.

GCSO deputies took to social media, updating the public on their ongoing search beginning on Saturday, July 22. They announced their suspicions that a Soap Lake man in his 60s drowned while taking an afternoon swim.

Authorities say the man was with his family members when he dropped beneath the surface of the lake. They told Grant County authorities that he did not resurface, leading to a widescale search of the lake.

Several crews, watercraft and aerial resources spanning several agencies—GCSO, Grant County Fire District No. 7, American Medical Response Grant County and LifeFlight—searched the lake for hours until nightfall, forcing them to push efforts until the following day.

Image via Grant County Sheriff’s Office, Facebook

On the morning of Sunday, July 17, deputies returned with help from the Columbia Basin Dive Rescue team to search Alkali Lake.

“Please continue to pray for the man and his loved ones,” Grant County Sheriff’s Office representatives stated online.

By the end of the day, they confirmed that the man’s body hadn’t been recovered despite intensive efforts from various resources throughout the day. Part of the issue was that visibility was obscured underwater by heavy vegetation below the surface.

“We’re saddened for his family because we could not recover the man’s remains today,” GCSO updated.

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued once further details are uncovered.