Some UGA tidbits during SEC Media Days week

By Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01iiIX_0gjmDeH900

ATLANTA—Good morning. Another college football season is near.

We know that because hundreds of media types are gathering this week at the College Football Hall of Fame to listen to 14 SEC head coaches and three players from each school roll through SEC Media Days.

Georgia will start preseason practices in just over two weeks and the anticipation that comes with a new season will only grow.

Some items to pass along as day two of Media Days gets underway this morning with Alabama and Nick Saban.

--Is Fan Day a thing of the past? Maybe. Georgia isn’t expected to hold the preseason event in this year. It last did in 2019 and the pandemic of course knocked it out in 2020. The school hasn’t restarted it.

Fans were able to get autographs and shoot photos of players, coach Kirby Smart and Uga. Now with NIL, players have done autograph appearances throughout this offseason, making some dinero along the way.

A big one will be Saturday here at the College Football Hall of Fame when the "Players’ Lounge" holds a kickoff event with players from Georgia and six other schools from 2 to 6 p.m. Kendall Milton, Chris Smith and William Poole are among UGA players slated to attend.

--Commissioner Greg Sankey was not paid (we think) for plugging Bojangles at the podium Monday during his annual state of the SEC speech. It came up in reference to a Georgia player.

"Kearis Jackson talked about a Bojangles deal when he was in Destin (at the SEC meetings) with our leadership group, 45 steps to making a Bojangles biscuit that he engaged in on social media."

I don't even know if Bojangles is the official biscuit of the SEC or not.

--Did you watch “Year of the Dawg,” last night on the SEC Network?

Since I’m attending Media Days, I’ll have to catch it on DVR or on replay.

It debuted Monday night and is scheduled to re-air Thursday at 2 p.m., Friday at 3 a.m. and 7 p.m. According to a network spokesperson, the film “takes the viewer through each game of the season with previously unaired and behind-the-scenes footage, cinematic-style shots of games and exclusive sound from the locker room and sidelines.”

--Speaking of TV shows, if wrestling is your thing, Bill Goldberg, the former Georgia defensive lineman’s story is getting a close look in “Biography: WWE Legends” on A&E. It debuted Sunday night.

It will re-airs at 11 a.m. Tuesday and I would think on on-demand or streaming.

--The Hall of Fame is closed for general admission during Media Days, but if you want to catch a glimpse Wednesday of Kirby Smart, Stetson Bennett, Nolan Smith and Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, fans are allowed in starting at 8:30 a.m.

Follow me on Twitter @marcweiszer and email me at mweiszer@onlineathens.com

