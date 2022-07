HARRISBURG, Pa. — Very hot conditions will continue the rest of the week. High temperatures will be in the middle 90s almost every day. A few passing t'storms will be possible today but most will see little to no relief from the heat. Over the weekend the heat will peak in intensity with Saturday and Sunday making a run at the middle to upper 90s. Little relief is expected at night as temperatures will only fall into the lower to middle 70s. Make sure to stay hydrated during this heat wave and to limit strenuous outdoor activities if possible. Keep an eye on the elderly and watch for any signs of heat related stress on your pets! Because of this dangerous heat, the CBS 21 First Warning Weather team has declared today a Weather Watch Day.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO