Company to bring 165 new jobs to Charleston County

By Tim Renaud
 3 days ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A worldwide company that designs, develops and manufactures drug delivery solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies will establish operations in Charleston County.

SHL Medical’s $90 million investment, which will include approximately 165 new jobs, will expand the company’s global footprint and “meet growing demands for its products to support more customers.”

The site will be located on Palmetto Commerce Parkway in North Charleston.

“We are proud to welcome SHL Medical to South Carolina. Not only will they contribute to Charleston County’s economic development, but also to the booming life sciences industry of the state. We welcome their $90 million investment and the 165 new jobs they will create,” said Gov. Henry McMaster.

“We are proud to welcome SHL Medical to our robust and growing life science sector in the City of North Charleston. With the establishment in our region and tremendous job creation, our highly capable, local workforce is well-equipped to fulfill the company’s global mission. We affirm our commitment to SHL Medical and look forward to future growth and success,” said North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey.

Operations are expected to launch by the second quarter of 2024.

Those interested in joining SHL Medical’s team should click here.

