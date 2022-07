Beach Hazards Statement issued for Chautauqua by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 21:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-20 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Crawford; Erie SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 478 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN OHIO THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL OHIO ASHLAND KNOX MORROW RICHLAND IN NORTHEAST OHIO ASHTABULA HOLMES MAHONING PORTAGE STARK TRUMBULL WAYNE IN PENNSYLVANIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST PENNSYLVANIA CRAWFORD ERIE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALLIANCE, ASHLAND, ASHTABULA, AURORA, AUSTINTOWN, BOARDMAN, CANTON, CARDINGTON, CONNEAUT, ERIE, GENEVA, KENT, KILLBUCK, MANSFIELD, MASSILLON, MEADVILLE, MILLERSBURG, MOUNT GILEAD, MOUNT VERNON, NILES, ORRVILLE, RAVENNA, RITTMAN, STREETSBORO, TITUSVILLE, WARREN, WOOSTER, AND YOUNGSTOWN.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO