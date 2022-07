Integrity House, one of the largest nonprofit providers of substance use disorder treatment in the state of New Jersey, with programs in Kearny, Newark, Secaucus, Toms River, Morris Plains and Paramus, announced it has been awarded a one-year contract totaling $400,000 from the New Jersey Division of Mental Health and Addiction Services to create a pilot program to address the increasing prevalence of methamphetamine and cocaine use in the state.

