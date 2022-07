Skye Lofts North has officially opened its doors in downtown Bayonne, according to a Tuesday announcement from developer, Skye Development. Initial occupancy is underway at the building located at 260 Avenue E, just a block from Bayonne’s Broadway business and shopping district, and featuring a collection of well-appointed one- and two-bedroom residences in the heart of dining, parks and next to the 22nd Street Hudson-Bergen Light Rail Station. Monthly rents start at $2,225 (net effective) with two months free on a 14-month lease, according to the Marketing Directors, the building’s exclusive marketing and leasing agent.

BAYONNE, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO