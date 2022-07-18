ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis woman found dead Saturday, ruled homicide by coroner

By Phyllis Cha, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago
A woman was found dead at an apartment complex on the city's west side Saturday evening, according to a news release from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The Marion County Coroner's Office completed an autopsy Monday and ruled the death a homicide.

Police were called to an apartment complex Saturday on the 200 block of E. Michigan Street just before 5:30 p.m. and found a female with injuries consistent with trauma. Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services pronounced her dead on scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Dustin Keedy at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Dustin.Keedy@indy.gov .

Alternatively those with information can contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 to remain anonymous.

#Crime Stoppers#Coroner#Violent Crime#The Impd Homicide Office
