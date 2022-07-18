ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia man dies in single-vehicle crash in Cherokee County

By The Gadsden Times
 3 days ago
A Folkston, Georgia, man died Sunday from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash Saturday in Cherokee County, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency state troopers.

Lauren Kenneth Owens, 39, and another passenger in a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu were injured when the car left the road and hit a tree and a culvert. Both were flown to UAB Hospital, where Owens succumbed to his injuries. Driver Elizabeth Renea Brogdon, 37, of Piedmont, was not injured in the crash.

The crash occurred at about 9:20 p.m. Saturday on Cherokee County Road 19 near Cherokee County Road 6, about 9 miles north of Piedmont.

Trooper continue to investigate the crash.

