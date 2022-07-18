ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton, NY

Rookie angler makes history at Bassmaster Elite on St. Lawrence River

By Isabella Colello
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JmUmv_0gjmC9EC00

CLAYTON, N.Y. ( WWTI ) — History was made in Clayton over the weekend at the Bassmaster Elite Series.

Rookie Angler Jay Przekurat from Wisconsin took home the trophy at the close of the four-day pro fishing tournament., which took place on the waters of the St. Lawrence River and Lake Ontario.

The challenge daily for the pro anglers was to catch a four-day limit of 20 smallmouth bass that weighed 100 pounds or more. Prior to this event, no angler in recorder sportfishing history had ever reached 100 pounds with just smallmouth bass.

Rookie angler maintains lead in Bassmaster Elite on St. Lawrence River

But by the end of the competition, Przekurat had a four-day total of 102 pounds, 9 ounces, taking home the winning title in the Bassmaster Elite at St. Lawrence River. This earned the Rookie one of the most prestigious trophies in pro fishing and the top cash prize of $100,000.

“Trying to take in the moment during the day of the tournament is pretty hard because you’re just focused on catching 5-pounders out there,” Przekurat said in a press release. “You’re running back to the ramp and you start getting a little emotional. There’s no other feeling like it.”

Spending all four days on Lake Ontario, south of Chaumont Bay, Przekurat’s starting spot was the north bank of Black River Bay. When fishing pressure and calm conditions took their toll on the bite, he would relocate to another post-spawn spot.

Przekurat started the event with his biggest catch and a final weight of 26 pounds, 13 ounces. He then added 25-8 on the second day, which sent him into the Semifinal on Saturday.

In addition to making historical catches, Przekurat also became the youngest Elite Series champion at 23 years and 26 days old.

1000 Islands Charity Poker Run returns to support North Country children

Canadian Angler Cory Johnson also exceeded 100 pounds with his catches over the four-day period. He was technically first to enter the “Century Club” and took second place overall with a weight of 100-5.

Over the first three days, Johnston turned in limits of 26-3, 24-5 and 21-5. Day 4 saw him catch 28-8 — the event’s heaviest bag, which included a 6-1.

The Bassmaster Elite at the St. Lawrence River took place at the Antique Boat Museum in Clayton, New York from July 14 to July 17.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 1

Related
Romesentinel.com

Loon rescued on Lake Bonaparte in Lewis County

LAKE BONAPARTE — An environmental conservation officer in Lewis County helped free a loon trapped by a lure and braided fishing line, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation. Officials said they were notified about a trapped loon on Lake Bonaparte on July 14. The person who called...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
adirondackalmanack.com

Rangers assist lost and injured hikers, rafting guide who suffered heart attack near Blue Ledges Beach

On July 11 at 9:40 p.m., Forest Rangers Arnold and Quinn responded to help two hikers stranded on the East Mill Flow Trail. The 21- and 17-year-olds misjudged the distance from their campsite to Round Pond from Sharp Bridge Campground, and couldn’t find their way back in the dark. The pair from Mineville called 911, but the call dropped before they could share information.
HAMILTON COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

Campfire spreads to 3.7-acre wildland fire in Lewis County

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers responded to a fire that had grown to almost four acres in Lewis County on July 12. According to DEC, Forest Rangers Evans and Piersman responded to a report of a fire in the Sand Flats State Forest around 10:30 a.m. on July 12. Upon arriving at the scene, the Rangers discovered a fire that was 3.7 acres in size which was burning leaves, branches, bark, brush, and stems that were on the forest floor.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clayton, NY
State
Wisconsin State
informnny.com

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Lewis County

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Lewis County on Thursday. According to the NWS, the doppler radar located a severe thunderstorm 14 miles northeast of Lowville moving east at 40 miles per hour at 1:11 p.m. on Thursday. Wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour and torrential rainfall are expected with the storm.
informnny.com

UPDATE: Route 12 in Lewis County reopened

(UPDATE) — The northbound lane of Route 12 at Tiffany Road in Martinsburg was cleared of the crash and reopened at 9:05 a.m. on Thursday morning. LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The northbound lane of Route 12 in Lewis County was closed to traffic on Thursday morning due to a crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer that occurred at 8:15 a.m.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anglers#Black River#Lake Ontario#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do
informnny.com

UPDATE: Route 11 in Gouverneur reopened to traffic

(UPDATE) — Both lanes of Route 11 between Old US Route 11 and County Route 9 in Gouverneur were reopened at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) — A section of Route 11 in Gouverneur has been closed to traffic due to a tractor-trailer fire that occurred at 1:10 p.m. on Wednesday.
GOUVERNEUR, NY
wwnytv.com

Water main break fixed, Lewis County lifts state of emergency

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The water main break in Lowville has been repaired Lewis County has lifted its state of emergency. County Manager Ryan Piche said the state of emergency was precautionary as the break caused a drop in water pressure for Lowville’s hospital and nursing home. Lewis...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

Alexandria Bay Port of Entry cuts ribbon on new $260 million facility

WELLESLEY ISLAND, N.Y. (WWTI) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the General Service Administration cut the ribbon at the Alexandria Bay Port of Entry’s brand new facility on Tuesday morning. This marked the official completion of a $260 million land border modernization project which began five years...
ALEXANDRIA BAY, NY
wwnytv.com

Pickup crashes into manure truck sending driver to hospital

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A crash involving a manure truck in Lewis County sent one person to the hospital Wednesday. Lowville Fire Chief Joe Austin said the incident occurred on East Road near Lowville just after 3 p.m. when a pickup truck hit a manure spreader from behind. Officials...
LOWVILLE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Sports
informnny.com

Special weather statement issued for Jefferson, Lewis Counties

NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement for Jefferson and Lewis Counties on Monday afternoon. According to the NWS, doppler radar showed a strong thunderstorm near Dexter moving east at 35 miles per hour at 4:18 p.m. on Monday. The storm is expected to impact portions of northeastern Jefferson and north central Lewis Counties through 4:45 p.m. on Monday.
flackbroadcasting.com

Smoldering campfire blamed for blaze at Sand Flats State Forest

LYONSDALE- A campfire that was not properly extinguished is to blame for a local forest blaze in Lewis County, authorities say. It was at around 10:30 a.m. last Tuesday when authorities were notified of a fire in the Sand Flats State Forest, town of Lyonsdale. New York State Forest Rangers Evans and Piersman both responded.
wwnytv.com

Could former Watertown Correctional Facility house the homeless? Local officials weigh in

TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Could the sprawling, closed Watertown Correctional Facility be a solution to Jefferson County’s ongoing issue with homelessness?. Local officials say nothing is off the table, but some factors, like location may make the former prison less suitable for a homeless shelter. In fact, it may be too soon to tell just what it could be used for. The reason? The size.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Lewis County Fair returns Tuesday: What to expect

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Rain or shine, the Lewis County Fair prepares for opening day. Vendors are set up, rides have arrived, and the cows are getting groomed. Lewis County Fair President Matt O’Connor said the rain didn’t stop them. “Essentially, the show must go on, because...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

New details in North Country crash: 2 women drown when SUV lands upside down in stream

Fowler, N.Y. — Two women who died in a horrific crash in a North Country town early Saturday morning drowned, a coroner determined Tuesday. Lorraine E. Stevens and Desiree N. Lowery were passengers in a 2017 Nissan Rogue that struck a guard rail, drove off a roadway and landed upside down into a stream at about 4:40 a.m. Saturday in Fowler, according to state police. Fowler is a small town about 6 miles south of Gouverneur.
RICHVILLE, NY
townofclayton.com

Public Notice: Town Board Meeting on Grindstone Island 7/27/2022

The Clayton Town Board workshop meeting will be held on Wednesday, July 27th, 2022 at Dodge Hall on Grindstone Island, New York at 5:00 PM. Boat transportation to the meeting will be provided and will leave the Village of Clayton Riverside Drive dock at 4:00 PM. Any persons requiring special accommodations to attend said meeting should notify the Town Clerk three (3) business days prior to the meeting.
CLAYTON, NY
wwnytv.com

Attorney General: jeweler scammed soldiers, must pay $$$

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A jeweler that had a store in Watertown for years scammed soldiers nationwide out of millions of dollars, according to New York’s Attorney General. As a result, Harris Jewelry must pay those soldiers, cancel debt and remove negative credit reports. Some of the soldiers...
WATERTOWN, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy