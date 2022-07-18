ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WETM 18 News

Ithaca man caught during Salvation Army burglary; IPD

By Cormac Clune
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TCxib_0gjmBZso00
(Credit: Getty Images)

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Ithaca man was arrested last week after police caught him mid-burglary at a Salvation Army Store, according to the Ithaca Police Department.

Alexander Capalongo was arrested on July 15, 2022, at approximately 7:20 a.m. after Ithaca Police responded to the Salvation Army Store at 381 Elmira road for a Burglary in Progress.

According to IPD, an employee was opening up the store when they located signs of unlawful entry inside the store. Upon arrival, IPD officers cleared the building and found that multiple valuables were taken from the business.

IPD said that after searching the building, they found Capalongo hiding inside the loft of the Salvation Army allegedly in possession of stolen property from the business.

Capalongo was arrested and charged with Burglary in the Third Degree, a Class D Felony. IPD said that he was released on his own recognizance as the charge is not eligible for bail under NYS Bail Reform.

IPD says that an investigation is ongoing and that any witnesses of the burglary are encouraged to contact IPD through the following methods:

  • Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
  • Police Administration: 607-272-9973
  • Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
  • Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Ithaca man arrested for fleeing police after fight

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – One man has been arrested for fleeing police after a fight in the City of Ithaca Wednesday morning, according to police. Devon Welch, 25, was arrested on July 20 after Ithaca Police responded to a report of two men fighting in the 200 block of West State Street. Police said that […]
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

IPD: No injuries in Hotel Ithaca shooting

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A shooting last night in the parking lot of Hotel Ithaca is under investigation. Police say two men wearing dark clothes were seen running away from the area where shots were fired. Officers arrived shortly after 10:15 last night and found shell casings and unexpended rounds of ammunition.
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Man arrested for driving through Elmira Corning airport fence

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) — A Texas man has been arrested after he allegedly drove through perimeter fences at the Elmira/Corning Regional airport and tried to enter a locked airplane, according to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Craig Wang, 34, of Murphy Texas was arrested after an incident that occurred on July 20, 2022. Deputies […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Ithaca Police looking for suspects after shots fired

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Ithaca Police Department is looking for information about shots fired in Ithaca earlier this week. According to a report from IPD, on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at approximately 10:17 p.m. Ithaca Police Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the parking lot of the Hotel Ithaca located at 222 South Cayuga Street.
ITHACA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burglary#Ipd#The Salvation Army Store
The Ithaca Voice

Police arrest one person after fight, chase

ITHACA, N.Y.—One person was arrested Wednesday morning after a fight on West State Street led to a foot chase downtown. Police responded to the 300 block of West State Street around 10:35 a.m. to a report of two people fighting, and upon arrival they found one person on the ground being kicked in the head by another person, according to a police press release.
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Ithaca Police investigating shooting at Hotel Ithaca overnight

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Wednesday night, shots were fired in the parking lot outside of Hotel Ithaca around 10 p.m. When Ithaca Police arrived on scene, the suspects who fired bullets were gone, but police say they found multiple spent bullet casings along with unshot ammunition. Witnesses told Police that...
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca woman faces menacing, trespassing charges

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca woman faces menacing and trespassing charges. Ithaca Police arrested Brett McBean on Tuesday. The 42-year-old is accused of trying to break into a home on Center Street with a knife. The crime allegedly happened shortly after 10 o’clock Tuesday morning. Police say...
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Police: Cortland man caught with heroin, opioids

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Cortland man is behind bars after getting caught with drugs. Authorities say Richard Stevens was carrying heroin, buprenorphine pills, and packaging materials on Wednesday. When officers approached him, Stevens allegedly fled, but was arrested a short time later. The 25-year-old is charged with criminal...
CORTLAND, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira Police looking for Dunkin’ purse snatcher

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police are asking the public for any information on a woman who allegedly stole a purse from a chair in Dunkin’ Donuts. EPD posted a photo taken from a security camera showing the woman in the Dunkin’ location on Madison Avenue in downtown Elmira. Police said that the woman was […]
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Ithaca Police Arrest Woman After Reports of an Armed Home Invasion

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - Ithaca Police arrested a woman after reports of an armed home invasion. On July 19th, at around 10:20 AM, IPD responded to the 300 block of Center Street for reports of three people allegedly armed with guns trying to break into a home. When officers arrived,...
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Update: Fire on West Buffalo Street controlled after three hours

ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithaca Fire Department has confirmed that the fire on West Buffalo Street has been extinguished. IFD spokesperson Jim Wheal stated that firefighters responded around 6:20 p.m. Thursday to a house in the 600 block of West Buffalo Street, finding a duplex house with heavy fire. Additional personnel were called to control the blaze.
ITHACA, NY
WETM

Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Mary Miner

Mary Miner is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Miner has violated the terms of her probation. Miner was convicted of falsifying business records. Miner 42 years old. Miner has brown hair and blue eyes. Miner is 5″3′ tall and weighs 180 pounds. The last known...
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Seneca Falls Man Arrested for Driving Without a License

On Wednesday July 20, 2022 at 5:32 am the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Wayne Purnell, age 25 of Seneca Falls, New York, following a suspicious complaint. Through further investigation it was determined that Purnell operated a vehicle with a suspended/revoked NYS driver’s license. Purnell was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree , and possession of an alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle.
SENECA FALLS, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira woman sentenced for 2020 stabbing

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira woman has been sentenced in connection to a stabbing in the City from two years ago. Teleema Brooks was sentenced to five years probation each for one count of 2nd-degree Assault and 3rd-degree Criminal Mischief, according to the court. The sentences will run concurrent with each other.
ELMIRA, NY
FL Radio Group

Geneva Woman Arrested After Wednesday Night Burglary

A Geneva woman has been arrested in connection to a burglary in the city Wednesday night. The Police Department reports officers responded to a Castle Street residence around 8:38p for a burglary in progress where they found Rachel Woodhams-Vasquez in the back yard. It is alleged that she entered the residence through a window, stole items inside, then attempted to flee while in possession of the stolen property.
GENEVA, NY
localsyr.com

Help State Police find this woman

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State Police in North Syracuse are asking for help identifying a woman caught on surveillance video who made several fraudulent transactions. The woman, caught in three different surveillance videos, made fraudulent transactions that totaled over $19,000 at several EMPOWER Federal Credit Unions in Onondaga...
NORTH SYRACUSE, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of July 4, 2022 through July 10, 2022 there were 118 calls for service, they responded to one motor vehicle accident, and 10 traffic tickets were issued. The police also reported the following arrests. Joshua J Clapper, age 37 of Nichols,...
OWEGO, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

More Broome County Gas Pump Skimmers are Sentenced

Two more men are sentenced in a gas station card-skimming case that’s been followed for several years in the Southern Tier. Federal officials say 35-year-old Hugo Hernandez of Miami Lakes, Florida and 38-year-old Marlon Palacios of Cape Coral, Florida are the latest to get prison time for being part of an operation attaching skimming devices to steal gas station customer information in Broome, Albany and Montgomery Counties and elsewhere.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy