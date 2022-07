We all need to pay attention to the alarming situation unfolding in Whitefield right now. As detailed in front page articles over the last two weeks, the chief of Whitefield’s emergency medical services, one of two active providers in the town, is moving closer to his place of employment. Once he leaves, there would effectively be no one to replace him, resulting in the loss of first responders in Whitefield. A similar situation occurred in Alna in 2015, when the first responders unit no longer had enough volunteers to operate.

