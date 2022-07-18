ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Jordan sports a unique watch collection

NBC Sports Chicago
NBC Sports Chicago
 3 days ago
Michael Jordan is a very rich man. The Chicago Bulls legend, during his time, made the most money any NBA player ever made in the 1990s. However, most of his riches come...

thecomeback.com

Brooklyn Nets complete trade with Jazz

Big things are happening in the NBA for the Brooklyn Nets. Along with all the news surrounding their superstars, they made a major move on Thursday by trading a 2023 first-round draft pick for Utah Jazz small forward Royce O’Neale. The Nets will be sending one of their first-round...
BROOKLYN, NY
SheKnows

Ayesha & Stephen Curry Pay a Whopping $400K Over Asking Price For Vacation Home Near Orlando

Stephen and Ayesha Curry celebrated a few loved-up moments after his fourth NBA Championship with the Golden State Warriors in June. What do most athletes do after a big win? They head to Disney World, but the Curry family is taking it to the next level. Instead of a vacation with Mickey Mouse, they went and bought a home in Winter Park, Florida, close to the Orlando theme park. They will have plenty of precious memories at Disney with their three kids, daughter Riley, 10, and sons Ryan, 7, and Canon, 4, in the future.
ORLANDO, FL
sneakernews.com

The Unreleased Air Jordan 8 “Paprika” Sample Is Releasing In September

Jordan Brand is diving deep in the unreleased sample archives for an upcoming release that has never seen the light of day on a store shelf. The shoe in question is this white, black, and red colorway of the Air Jordan 8 that first surfaced back in 1993 during the silhouettes initial run.
APPAREL
TMZ.com

Ex-NBA Star Andrew Bogut Doubles Down On Kendall Jenner Slut-Shaming Digs

Andrew Bogut ain't apologizing for slut-shaming Kendall Jenner last week ... in fact, the former #1 overall pick has just doubled down on his crass barbs. If you missed it, last Friday -- hours after Thursday night's NBA Draft had concluded -- Bogut threw a jab at Jenner over her reported split with Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker.
CELEBRITIES
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Thinks It Is Disrespectful That Kobe Bryant Is Not In The GOAT Conversation: "You Said LeBron James Is The Greatest Player Ever? What About Mike And Kobe?"

Kobe Bryant was one of the greatest players the NBA had ever seen. His ferocity on the court and off it, his determination to be the best and surpass his idol Michael Jordan, and his sheer natural talent led Kobe to become a 5-time NBA champion. Bryant won 2 Finals MVPs as well as the regular season MVP award in his career and truly was one of the faces of the league in his time.
NBA
Michael Jordan
fadeawayworld.net

Russell Westbrook Promised To LeBron James And Anthony Davis That He Would Make Sacrifices To Fit With The Team Before He Got Traded, Lakers Insider Jovan Buha Reveals

Over the last few weeks, the Los Angeles Lakers have been very focused on making their current Big 3 of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook make it work. The reason for that is the fact that the current rumors suggest their target, Kyrie Irving, might not leave the Brooklyn Nets after all.
LOS ANGELES, CA
GQMagazine

Supreme and Nike Are Bringing Shox Back

Supreme and Nike have been collaborating for 20 years. Among their greatest hits: camouflage takes on the streamlined Air Max 96 silhouette; a pair of SB Dunk Low Pros with the elephant print originally used across the Air Jordan III; star-spangled Dunk Highs; and an in-your-face baroque Foamposite. That's not to mention plenty of apparel to match.
APPAREL
inputmag.com

The Air Jordan 37 is all about bounce

Sometimes what an athlete can do in the air grabs more attention than what happens on the ground. Jordan Brand’s latest model, the Air Jordan 37, is designed to celebrate that airtime and equip athletes with a sneaker built for multidirectional performance. Drawing inspiration from Jordan’s sneaker past, the new kicks are designed with the next generation of basketball athletes in mind.
APPAREL
Inside The Warriors

Report: Veteran Free Agent Expected to Join Warriors

After reportedly agreeing to a buyout with the Oklahoma City Thunder, veteran forward JaMychal Green is expected to sign with the Golden State Warriors. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news on Twitter, stating that Green is working towards a buyout with the Thunder, and is expected to sign with the Golden State Warriors once that buyout is finalized.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sneakernews.com

First Look At The Air Jordan 13 “Black/University Blue”

The Air Jordan 13 may not boast the same popularity as some of the single digit models from Michael Jordan’s eponymous imprint, but it’s historical importance can’t be understated. Over the past two years, the black panther-inspired design has emerged in a series of non-original ensembles with...
BEAUTY & FASHION
FastBreak on FanNation

TRADE RUMORS: Shocking Kevin Durant Update

On Wednesday, ESPN's Brian Windhorst was on Get Up, and he provided an update on the situation with the Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant. Windhorst: "From what I understand, the trade talks involving Kevin Durant have slowed to trickle. You can still get some Nets folks on the phone if you want to make an offer, but they are not aggressively, I am told, making outgoing calls. The league is about to go on their first significant vacations in two-years, people are scattering to Europe and the National Parks, and Kevin Durant is still a Net and I don't think that's going to change in the short-term future."
BROOKLYN, NY
Footwear News

Jordan Brand Unveils the Air Jordan 37

Click here to read the full article. Jordan Brand unveiled the latest entry in Michael Jordan’s signature sneaker line this week along with details on when fans can get their hands on a pair. The sportswear brand shared details behind the design of the Air Jordan 37, revealing that the shoe pays homage to the iconic Air Jordan 7 silhouette but is built for modern-day basketball. According to Jordan Brand, the Air Jordan 37’s Lenoweave upper is constructed of a strong and pliable yarn called Arkema, with zones of support applied on specific areas of the shoe where ballers need it most. The...
APPAREL
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

