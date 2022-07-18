ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marysville, OH

Carol Overfield

Editorials
unioncountydailydigital.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarol (Ritchie) Overfield, 75, of Marysville and formerly of Columbus, passed away Friday, July 15, 2022 at the Bluebird of Marysville. Born October 26, 1946 in Marysville, she was the daughter of the late Warren and Edna Ritchie. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her...

unioncountydailydigital.com

Carmen Pauline (Cox) Paver

Carmen Pauline (Cox) Paver, 60, of Marysville, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on July 18, 2022. She was a lover of dogs, Emmett Kelly, Jr., clowns, and was a fierce advocate for those she loved. She spent much of her time in Peebles, Ohio. Carmen was born in Delaware, Ohio on...
MARYSVILLE, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Lin A. Herd

Lin A. Herd, 72, of Marysville, passed away Friday, July 15, 2022 at Memorial Hospital of Union County following an extended illness. A 1968 graduate of Glenelg High School in Glenelg, MD, she worked as an administrative assistant with Ohio State Highway Patrol office for 20 years. With a quick wit and a sharp tongue, she was also known to occasionally display a “slight bit” of sarcasm. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, who affectionately called her Nana. Lin was a longtime member of the Marysville Church of Christ, was an avid music lover, enjoyed sewing, fishing and camping, and was formerly very active with the Boy Scouts of America.
MARYSVILLE, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

LeeAnn Boggs Conner

LeeAnn Boggs Conner, age 75, of Marysville, died peacefully Saturday, July 16, 2022 at her home with her family at her side. A homemaker, she was a graduate of Enid High School and received a bachelor’s degree from Hyles-Anderson College in Crown Point, Indiana. Of the Baptist faith, she was a member of Liberty Baptist Church in Hilliard. LeeAnn enjoyed gardening, sewing and cherishing time with family. She was born October 31, 1946 in Enid, Oklahoma. She was preceded in death by her father James Edgar Boggs and her mother, Patsy Ruth Miller Boggs and her 19-year-old son, Kevin Michael Conner. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Clyde A. Conner, II, whom she married March 12, 1977 in Arlington, Virginia; her daughters, Kirsten (Chad) Ostrander of Yelm, Washington and Katherine “Kathy” Middleton of Lexington, North Carolina; her son, John (Carla) Conner of Marysville; her grandchildren, Amanda, Katie, Dale, Ashley, Emily, Kevin, Kaylee, Kiernan, Delaney, Aidan and Finnegan; her brother, Jeff Boggs; her sisters, Christine and Barbara Boggs; her half-brother, Stephen Boggs; and many other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, July 29, 2022 at Underwood Funeral Home where the family will receive friends beginning at 12 noon. Her son, John Conner, will officiate. Burial will be at Oakdale Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com. Floral sympathies may be sent to the funeral home.
MARYSVILLE, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Steven Spain

Steven Alan Spain, 70, of Sebring, FL and formerly of Marysville, passed away Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Sebring. Born on January 17, 1951 in Columbus, he was the son of the late Robert Louis and Marie Gertrude (DeGood) Spain. In addition to his parents, his brother, Randy Spain passed on January 4, 2022.
MARYSVILLE, OH
Marysville, OH
Obituaries
unioncountydailydigital.com

Gordon Schultz

Gordon Earl Schultz, age 86, of Marysville, died Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Monarch Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. A semi-truck driver his entire career, he retired in 1998 from Yellow Freight System where he was associated for 27 years and drove “over-the-road” to St. Louis most of that time. He also was a former driver for O.M. Scott and Sons. Born in Logan County, he was raised in New Dover and attended Marysville Schools. A veteran of the United States Army, he enjoyed riding his Gold Wing Honda motorcycles and in his retirement years, liked driving scooters. He shared his passion for motorcycles with his daughters and grandchildren. Gordon also enjoyed playing pool and cards. He was meticulous with his automobiles and personal belongings and will be especially remembered for wearing ball caps, enjoying life and teasing those he loved. He was born September 11, 1935 in East Liberty to the late Myron and Leah Fryman Schultz. He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Wilma Britton and Deloris West; a brother-in-law, James Herres; and a son-in-law, Rich Rowland. Gordon is survived by his wife of 64 years, Kay M. Ballou Schultz, whom he married August 18, 1956; his daughters, Kristy K. Rowland of Marysville and Terri (Randy) Schmidt of Bellefontaine; his grandchildren, Katey (Brian) Yinger, JB Rowland, Derrick (Lindsey) Schmidt, Chris (Nellie) Schmidt, Pat (Lauren) Schmidt and Lance (Andrea) Schmidt; 10 great-grandchildren; a brother, Dennis (Yvonne) Schultz; a sister-in-law, Marlene Herres; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 21, 2022 at Underwood Funeral Home where the family will receive friends beginning at 4 p.m. Interment will be held at a later date at Oakdale Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Loving Care Hospice or a charity of choice. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.
MARYSVILLE, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

July 21, 2022

The Union County Board of Developmental Disabilities is pleased to announce their brand new hybrid office space at 1280 Charles Lane. The newly renovated north side of the Harold Lewis Center building now houses 28 workstations and 4 multi-functional meeting spaces. Previously, UCBDD leased a space across town, but this renovation made it possible for all services and staff to […]
MARYSVILLE, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Union County Remains Very Popular Location for Relocation

MARYSVILLE – We all know that Union County and Marysville is growing by leaps and bounds, but do we have hard numbers showing us exactly how much the area is growing in population?. Eric Phillips, Economic Development Director for Union County/Marysville, does and he shared those numbers with both...
UNION COUNTY, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

UCSO Reports – July 19, 2022

Deputies were sent to a residence in the 14000 block of Weaver Road to investigate a domestic argument between a boyfriend and girlfriend. A report was taken, #22- 0585. Deputies responded to a residence in the 14000 block of Weaver Road for a domestic assault involving a boyfriend and girlfriend. As a result of the investigation, Eric M. White, age 41 of Marysville was arrested for domestic violence and transported to the Tri County Regional Jail. A report was taken, #22-0586.
unioncountydailydigital.com

Mad Dogs And Beer Changes Hands

MARYSVILLE – Elevate Restaurants and Barrel and Boar Gastropubs announced today the purchase of Mad Dogs and Beer, 108 S. Main St., in Uptown Marysville, effective Tuesday. Elevate Restaurants owns and operates Barrel & Boar Gastropubs in six locations throughout Central Ohio and is also in partnership with Homestead Beer Company in Granville.
MARYSVILLE, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Marysville City Council To Meet Monday

The Marysville City Council will meet in regular session Monday at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall, 209 S. Main St., during which it will consider a number of ordinances. Up for the first reading are two ordinances, the first to authorize an appropriation for reimbursement from the...
MARYSVILLE, OH
Obituaries
unioncountydailydigital.com

County Reports First West Nile Positive Mosquito Pool

The Union County Health Department received notice from the Ohio Department of Health lab that a mosquito pool collected in the southern portion of Marysville has tested positive for West Nile Virus. The sample was collected on July 13 and submitted to the state lab as part of the Union County Health Department’s routine environmental health disease monitoring program. West Nile Virus is carried by mosquitoes and was first found in Ohio in 2001. The bite of an infected mosquito can transmit West Nile Virus to humans. While most people who contract West Nile Virus experience no symptoms or mild illness, about one in 150 people infected can develop serious illness. To protect your family against West Nile Virus and other diseases than can be carried by mosquitoes:
UNION COUNTY, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Union County Fair Guide Now Online

In past years, the guide to the Union County Fair was published in a magazine/pamphlet form, but this year Director Mike Schnell decided to go all 21st-century and put out the full-color, 50-page pamphlet online. The Union County Fair guide contains everything from A to Z – times, places, entertainment,...
unioncountydailydigital.com

UC Board of Development Disabilities Unveils New Workspace

The Union County Board of Developmental Disabilities is pleased to announce their brand new hybrid office space at 1280 Charles Lane. The newly renovated north side of the Harold Lewis Center building now houses 28 workstations and 4 multi-functional meeting spaces. Previously, UCBDD leased a space across town, but this...
UNION COUNTY, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

City’s Finance Committee Recommends $20K Reimbursement For IT Services

The Marysville City Council Finance Committee met in an abbreviated session Monday in which it approved and forwarded to the full Council a recommendation to appropriate $20,000 for reimbursement of information technology services provided by the city to the Marysville Municipal Court. The Finance Committee also approved the June financial...
MARYSVILLE, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Updated Union County Traffic Advisory

The U.S. 42 ramp to U.S. 33 eastbound will close overnight (7 p.m. – 5 a.m.) on Thursday, July 21. Detour: U.S. 42 to U.S. 33 westbound to Scottslawn Rd. to U.S. 33 eastbound. The Post Rd. ramp to U.S. 33 westbound will close overnight on Friday, July 22.

