Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' reelection campaign received a $20,000 donation from renown director Steven Spielberg, known for blockbuster films like Jaws and Jurassic Park. Evers raised $10.1 million in the first half of 2022 and more than $20 million since the start of 2021 as he heads to a high-stakes Nov. 8 election where he will face the winner of the Aug. 9 GOP primary. Republicans running include Tim Michels, millionaire co-owner of Brownsville-based construction company Michels Corp., and former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO