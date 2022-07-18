Mary Louise Coner

Gordon Earl Schultz, age 86, of Marysville, died Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Monarch Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. A semi-truck driver his entire career, he retired in 1998 from Yellow Freight System where he was associated for 27 years and drove “over-the-road” to St. Louis most of that time. He also was a former driver for O.M. Scott and Sons. Born in Logan County, he was raised in New Dover and attended Marysville Schools. A veteran of the United States Army, he enjoyed riding his Gold Wing Honda motorcycles and in his retirement years, liked driving scooters. He shared his passion for motorcycles with his daughters and grandchildren. Gordon also enjoyed playing pool and cards. He was meticulous with his automobiles and personal belongings and will be especially remembered for wearing ball caps, enjoying life and teasing those he loved. He was born September 11, 1935 in East Liberty to the late Myron and Leah Fryman Schultz. He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Wilma Britton and Deloris West; a brother-in-law, James Herres; and a son-in-law, Rich Rowland. Gordon is survived by his wife of 64 years, Kay M. Ballou Schultz, whom he married August 18, 1956; his daughters, Kristy K. Rowland of Marysville and Terri (Randy) Schmidt of Bellefontaine; his grandchildren, Katey (Brian) Yinger, JB Rowland, Derrick (Lindsey) Schmidt, Chris (Nellie) Schmidt, Pat (Lauren) Schmidt and Lance (Andrea) Schmidt; 10 great-grandchildren; a brother, Dennis (Yvonne) Schultz; a sister-in-law, Marlene Herres; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 21, 2022 at Underwood Funeral Home where the family will receive friends beginning at 4 p.m. Interment will be held at a later date at Oakdale Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Loving Care Hospice or a charity of choice. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.

MARYSVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO